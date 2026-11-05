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🏘️ Colorado Springs Planning & Development Roles with Multiple Openings
Colorado Springs is busy with growth, and planning pros are in demand. Here are several solid roles if you like shaping properties, projects, and long-term development.
Property Manager - Colorado Springs, CO
- Employer: Pegasus Residential
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Lead a multifamily community and a team while handling budgets, resident relations, and day-to-day operations. This one stands out for 15 days PTO, 12 paid holidays, 100% paid medical for employees, 401(k) with match, and strong career growth support.
Real Estate Agent (Career Changers Welcome)
- Employer: The Nebula Group
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO (downtown)
- Salary: Commission only, estimated $54,800 – $125,000/year
- Type: Commission-based, flexible schedule
Great fit if you’re new to real estate but serious about learning the business. You get 40 hours of free business training, weekly coaching, a team from day one, CRM + agent website, and you can start training while you finish your Colorado license.
Military Planner Senior
- Employer: HDR
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO (with travel, including overseas)
- Salary (CO): $103,740 – $148,200/year
- Type: Full-time, regular
High-level role leading DoD planning and asset management projects around the world. You’ll guide multidisciplinary teams, run stakeholder workshops, and develop installation and capital investment plans, with a comprehensive benefits package and employee-ownership culture.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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