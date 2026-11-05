🔬 Colorado Springs Science Jobs: Multiple High-Tech Roles Open Now

Colorado Springs has some strong science and intel openings right now, especially if you’re into space, quantum tech, or analysis work.

Here are several standout roles hiring in Colorado Springs, CO:

Employer: The Ascendancy Group (TAG)

The Ascendancy Group (TAG) Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time (contingent on contract award)

Security: Active TS/SCI required

You’ll review and edit intelligence reports, check facts, and make sure products are clear, accurate, and ready for senior audiences. This is a good fit if you have 8+ years intel experience, know IC analytic tradecraft (ICD 200 series), and like turning complex data into sharp, polished reports.

Employer: The Ascendancy Group (TAG)

The Ascendancy Group (TAG) Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time (contingent on contract award)

Security: Active TS/SCI required

This role focuses on foreign space capabilities—you’ll do all-source analysis on adversary space systems, doctrine, and tech, then brief planners and leadership. Ideal if you have 7+ years intel/space analysis experience, strong research skills, and enjoy digging into complex, technical threats.

Employer: Keysight Technologies

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $91,000 – $152,000 (CO range)

Join Keysight’s Quantum Engineering Solutions team as an experimental quantum physicist focused on neutral-atom platforms (optical tweezers, cold atoms, etc.). You’ll bridge customers and R&D, help shape next-gen quantum solutions, and represent Keysight at conferences. A PhD in physics/engineering or related field and hands-on neutral-atom or closely related quantum experience are key; new grads are welcome to apply.

If one of these fits you (or a friend), save the link and apply soon so you’re in the first wave of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.