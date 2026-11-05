📋 Colorado Springs Admin Jobs with Multiple Growth Paths

Colorado Springs has a nice mix of admin roles right now, from entry-level office work to higher-level project leadership. Here are a few solid options if you like keeping things organized and running smoothly.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $72,900 – $134,000/year

Application deadline: November 30, 2026

Lead complex records and contracts projects that impact the entire Deloitte US firm. This role is great if you have 3+ years of records management, strong project management skills, and want to work on large, compliance-focused initiatives with room to influence systems and processes.

Employer: Luisa Graff Jewelers

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $16 – $18/hour

Entry-level office role in a family-owned luxury jewelry store where many people start and grow into other positions. Expect a mix of admin work, inventory help, shipping/receiving, and repair coordination, plus benefits like health insurance, retirement plan, and employee discounts.

Employer: Melody Living

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Temporary, in person (Monday–Friday, 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., about 8–12 weeks )

(Monday–Friday, 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., about ) Pay: From $17.50/hour

Perfect if you want weekday daytime hours and enjoy greeting people and keeping a community running smoothly. You’ll handle phones, visitor check-ins, mail, basic clerical work, and help respond to alarms and resident needs in a senior living setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—admin skills transfer well, and local employers often train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.