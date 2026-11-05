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📋 Colorado Springs Admin Jobs with Multiple Growth Paths
Colorado Springs has a nice mix of admin roles right now, from entry-level office work to higher-level project leadership. Here are a few solid options if you like keeping things organized and running smoothly.
The Specialist Lead, Records & Contracts
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $72,900 – $134,000/year
- Application deadline: November 30, 2026
Lead complex records and contracts projects that impact the entire Deloitte US firm. This role is great if you have 3+ years of records management, strong project management skills, and want to work on large, compliance-focused initiatives with room to influence systems and processes.
Office Assistant (Entry Level) – Luxury Jewelry Store
- Employer: Luisa Graff Jewelers
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: $16 – $18/hour
Entry-level office role in a family-owned luxury jewelry store where many people start and grow into other positions. Expect a mix of admin work, inventory help, shipping/receiving, and repair coordination, plus benefits like health insurance, retirement plan, and employee discounts.
Front Desk Concierge (Temporary, Weekdays)
- Employer: Melody Living
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: Temporary, in person (Monday–Friday, 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., about 8–12 weeks)
- Pay: From $17.50/hour
Perfect if you want weekday daytime hours and enjoy greeting people and keeping a community running smoothly. You’ll handle phones, visitor check-ins, mail, basic clerical work, and help respond to alarms and resident needs in a senior living setting.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—admin skills transfer well, and local employers often train the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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