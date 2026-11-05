undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Colorado Springs Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & Big Perks
Colorado Springs healthcare is buzzing right now—lots of hospitals, clinics, and specialty practices are hiring across all experience levels. If you’re ready for a change, there’s everything here from entry-level roles to six-figure leadership jobs.
Care Coordinator Registered Nurse
- Employer: Rosaires Care
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Coordinate complex specialty patients across an advanced health system. Great fit if you’re an experienced RN who loves care planning, working with multiple providers, and educating patients and families.
Patient Care Assistant – Mother Baby Unit
- Employer: UCHealth
- Location: Memorial Hospital Central, Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: Full-time, Days (72 hrs/2 weeks)
- Pay: $19.10–$24.83/hour (experience-based)
Hands-on role supporting moms and newborns: vitals, blood sugars, ADLs, and mobility. Strong total rewards package, bonuses, PTO, retirement match, and big education benefits.
Pharmacist – $75K Sign-on Bonus
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $60.90–$82.30/hour
Retail pharmacist role with a huge sign-on bonus, flexible scheduling, and full benefits. You’ll provide immunizations, MTM, and patient counseling, with clear paths into leadership and corporate roles.
Emergency Veterinarian Medical Director
- Employer: Ethos Veterinary Health – Southern Rockies Animal Emergency & Specialty
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: Listed as Volunteer, described as Full-time
- Pay: Base $215K + 24% production
Lead an ER vet team in a specialty hospital setting. Mix of clinical and admin shifts, strong mentorship culture, and robust benefits plus possible sign-on/relocation.
Pharmacy/Admixture Tech (Float – Springs & Pueblo)
- Employer: Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers / The US Oncology Network
- Location: Based in Colorado Springs, CO (floats to Pueblo)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.00–$28.00/hour
Chemo admixture role preparing IV meds in oncology; mileage reimbursed when floating. Strong benefits, PTO, 401(k), and a chance to be part of a cancer care team.
Epic Resolute Hospital Billing Associate Analyst
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $50,000–$60,000/year
Use your Epic Resolute and AR follow-up skills in a consulting role without heavy travel. You’ll work aging reports, denials, and payer follow-up within a structured, high-performance environment.
RN – Urgent Care (PRN)
- Employer: UCHealth
- Location: Urgent Care Circle Square, Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: PRN, Days
- Pay: $35.29–$54.71/hour
Urgent care RN role triaging walk-ins, handling emergencies, and doing procedures and IV therapy. Great if you want flexible PRN hours with strong pay and access to UCHealth’s rewards and education programs.
Behavioral Health Specialist I (Nights)
- Employer: UCHealth
- Location: Memorial Hospital Central, Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: Full-time, Nights (72 hrs/2 weeks)
- Pay: $20.87–$27.13/hour
Support patients with behavioral health needs in inpatient/ED settings—milieu management, crisis support, and close teamwork with RNs. Includes career ladder for growth and full UCHealth benefits.
(Duplicate Indeed listing not repeated.)
Clinical Dietitian Professional – Outpatient Pediatrics
- Employer: Children’s Hospital Colorado
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: Full-time (32 hrs/week), Days
- Pay: $31.25–$46.87/hour (most starts $34–$38/hour)
Outpatient RD/RDN role focused on Cystic Fibrosis and growth/nutrition clinics. Highly team-based environment, up to $20,000 sign-on bonus plus possible relocation and strong 403(b) and PTO.
Occupational Therapist (PRN)
- Employer: Legacy Healthcare Services
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: PRN (min. 8 hrs/month)
- Pay: $42.00–$50.00/hour
Serve seniors in community settings with flexible PRN hours and no weekends/holidays. OT-led organization with CEUs, licensure reimbursement (PT/FT), and growth options.
Travel Physical Therapist – 13 Weeks
- Employer: CareTeam Solutions
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, Days
- Gross Pay: Listed as $2,125.20–$2,318/week (approx.)
Travel PT assignment with day shifts and full travel benefits (401k, medical, wellness, student loan help). Ideal if you have 2+ years of recent allied/PT experience and want to try Colorado Springs.
Medical Scribe
- Employer: ScribeAmerica
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: Full-time or Part-time (on-site)
- Pay: Around $18.00/hour
Perfect entry point into healthcare—no experience needed. You’ll chart in real time for physicians, get deep clinical exposure, paid training, and access to tuition discounts and other perks.
Registered Veterinary Technician
- Employer: Mission Pet Health
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive; exact rate not listed, $5,000 sign-on bonus
Work in a vet practice with big-network support: medical/dental/vision, 401(k), CE support, and discounted pet care. Great if you want tech growth within a large veterinary network.
Nurse Practitioner / Physician Assistant – Corrections
- Employer: VitalCore Health Strategies
- Location: El Paso County Jail, Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide ambulatory and MAT-focused care in a correctional setting. Strong benefits (holidays, PTO, 401k match, medical/dental/vision) and a stable schedule; duplicate Indeed posting not repeated.
Registered Behavior Technician (RBT)
- Employer: SkillBuildersABA
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $24.00–$30.00/hour
Provide ABA services to individuals with developmental disabilities, often in the community. Includes flexible schedule, mileage reimbursement, relocation help, and growth opportunities. RBT certification required.
Licensed Physical Therapist – Senior Living
- Employer: Stellar Senior Living – Bear Creek Senior Living
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: Part-time / PRN
- Pay: $45.00–$52.00/hour
Work directly with senior residents in a skilled setting to improve mobility and independence. Includes 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision (status-based), and tuition/CE support.
RN – Home Health (Fri–Sun Evenings)
- Employer: Rehab Accomplished
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: Full-time or Part-time, Evenings
- Pay: $65.00–$85.00 per visit
Home health RN role focused on weekend evening visits—assessment, care planning, meds, and case management. Great if you like autonomy and community-based care; full-time staff get full benefits.
Nurse Practitioner – New Graduate / Early Career
- Employer: Total Care Family Center
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Type: Not specified (in-person)
- Pay: $90,000–$105,000/year
Primary care NP role built specifically for new grads with structured onboarding and close mentorship. Ideal if you want to grow into a strong, independent clinician in a patient-centered practice.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.