🏥 Colorado Springs Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & Big Perks

Colorado Springs healthcare is buzzing right now—lots of hospitals, clinics, and specialty practices are hiring across all experience levels. If you’re ready for a change, there’s everything here from entry-level roles to six-figure leadership jobs.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Coordinate complex specialty patients across an advanced health system. Great fit if you’re an experienced RN who loves care planning, working with multiple providers, and educating patients and families.

Employer: UCHealth

Location: Memorial Hospital Central, Colorado Springs, CO

Memorial Hospital Central, Type: Full-time, Days (72 hrs/2 weeks)

Pay: $19.10–$24.83/hour (experience-based)

Hands-on role supporting moms and newborns: vitals, blood sugars, ADLs, and mobility. Strong total rewards package, bonuses, PTO, retirement match, and big education benefits.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $60.90–$82.30/hour

Retail pharmacist role with a huge sign-on bonus, flexible scheduling, and full benefits. You’ll provide immunizations, MTM, and patient counseling, with clear paths into leadership and corporate roles.

Employer: Ethos Veterinary Health – Southern Rockies Animal Emergency & Specialty

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Listed as Volunteer, described as Full-time

Listed as Volunteer, described as Pay: Base $215K + 24% production

Lead an ER vet team in a specialty hospital setting. Mix of clinical and admin shifts, strong mentorship culture, and robust benefits plus possible sign-on/relocation.

Employer: Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers / The US Oncology Network

Location: Based in Colorado Springs, CO (floats to Pueblo)

Based in (floats to Pueblo) Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00–$28.00/hour

Chemo admixture role preparing IV meds in oncology; mileage reimbursed when floating. Strong benefits, PTO, 401(k), and a chance to be part of a cancer care team.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000–$60,000/year

Use your Epic Resolute and AR follow-up skills in a consulting role without heavy travel. You’ll work aging reports, denials, and payer follow-up within a structured, high-performance environment.

Employer: UCHealth

Location: Urgent Care Circle Square, Colorado Springs, CO

Urgent Care Circle Square, Type: PRN, Days

Pay: $35.29–$54.71/hour

Urgent care RN role triaging walk-ins, handling emergencies, and doing procedures and IV therapy. Great if you want flexible PRN hours with strong pay and access to UCHealth’s rewards and education programs.

Employer: UCHealth

Location: Memorial Hospital Central, Colorado Springs, CO

Memorial Hospital Central, Type: Full-time, Nights (72 hrs/2 weeks)

Pay: $20.87–$27.13/hour

Support patients with behavioral health needs in inpatient/ED settings—milieu management, crisis support, and close teamwork with RNs. Includes career ladder for growth and full UCHealth benefits.

(Duplicate Indeed listing not repeated.)

Employer: Children’s Hospital Colorado

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time (32 hrs/week), Days

Pay: $31.25–$46.87/hour (most starts $34–$38/hour)

Outpatient RD/RDN role focused on Cystic Fibrosis and growth/nutrition clinics. Highly team-based environment, up to $20,000 sign-on bonus plus possible relocation and strong 403(b) and PTO.

Employer: Legacy Healthcare Services

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: PRN (min. 8 hrs/month)

Pay: $42.00–$50.00/hour

Serve seniors in community settings with flexible PRN hours and no weekends/holidays. OT-led organization with CEUs, licensure reimbursement (PT/FT), and growth options.

Employer: CareTeam Solutions

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, Days

Gross Pay: Listed as $2,125.20–$2,318/week (approx.)

Travel PT assignment with day shifts and full travel benefits (401k, medical, wellness, student loan help). Ideal if you have 2+ years of recent allied/PT experience and want to try Colorado Springs.

Employer: ScribeAmerica

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time or Part-time (on-site)

Full-time or Part-time (on-site) Pay: Around $18.00/hour

Perfect entry point into healthcare—no experience needed. You’ll chart in real time for physicians, get deep clinical exposure, paid training, and access to tuition discounts and other perks.

Employer: Mission Pet Health

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive; exact rate not listed, $5,000 sign-on bonus

Work in a vet practice with big-network support: medical/dental/vision, 401(k), CE support, and discounted pet care. Great if you want tech growth within a large veterinary network.

Employer: VitalCore Health Strategies

Location: El Paso County Jail, Colorado Springs, CO

El Paso County Jail, Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide ambulatory and MAT-focused care in a correctional setting. Strong benefits (holidays, PTO, 401k match, medical/dental/vision) and a stable schedule; duplicate Indeed posting not repeated.

Employer: SkillBuildersABA

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $24.00–$30.00/hour

Provide ABA services to individuals with developmental disabilities, often in the community. Includes flexible schedule, mileage reimbursement, relocation help, and growth opportunities. RBT certification required.

Employer: Stellar Senior Living – Bear Creek Senior Living

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Part-time / PRN

Pay: $45.00–$52.00/hour

Work directly with senior residents in a skilled setting to improve mobility and independence. Includes 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision (status-based), and tuition/CE support.

Employer: Rehab Accomplished

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time or Part-time, Evenings

Pay: $65.00–$85.00 per visit

Home health RN role focused on weekend evening visits—assessment, care planning, meds, and case management. Great if you like autonomy and community-based care; full-time staff get full benefits.

Employer: Total Care Family Center

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Not specified (in-person)

Not specified (in-person) Pay: $90,000–$105,000/year

Primary care NP role built specifically for new grads with structured onboarding and close mentorship. Ideal if you want to grow into a strong, independent clinician in a patient-centered practice.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.