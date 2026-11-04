🏗️ Colorado Springs Engineering Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles

Colorado Springs is buzzing with engineering work right now—from space and missiles to roads, gas pipelines, and chip design. If you’re in architecture or engineering, there’s a mix of cleared defense roles, civil work, and private‑sector tech here.

Employer: The Aerospace Corporation

Location: Colorado Springs, CO (hybrid, 4 days onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,200 – $165,500/year

Work on advanced flight mechanics for satellites, cislunar missions, hypersonics, and contested space scenarios. Great fit if you love orbital mechanics, Python/C++ modeling, and want to support defense, intel, and civil space customers.

Employer: AECOM

Location: Colorado Springs, CO (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $120,000/year

Design highways, drainage, and stormwater systems for big Colorado projects like the I‑25 corridor. Ideal if you know OpenRoads/AutoCAD, HEC‑RAS, and want steady work with CDOT and local agencies.

Employer: Sigmatech

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000 – $145,000/year

Support Space Force Mission Delta 9’s orbital warfare squadrons by analyzing threats, using STK, and protecting sensitive space missions. Best for seasoned space operators (8+ years) with advanced orbital mechanics experience.

Employer: Kinder Morgan, Inc.

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $89,100 – $160,700/year

Model and design natural gas transmission systems, support capacity planning, and help plan expansions. Good match for mechanical/chemical engineers with fluid dynamics and pipeline modeling interest.

Employer: Northrop Grumman

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $78,500 – $113,800/year

Turn COTS drawings into precise 2D/3D models for radar systems using AutoCAD/SolidWorks, following ASME standards. Great if you’re a CAD pro with a Secret clearance who likes detailed drafting work and some travel.

Employer: CyberCoders (semiconductor client)

Location: Colorado Springs, CO or San Jose, CA (onsite, relocation offered)

Type: Full-time

Compensation: Senior up to ~$280–300K, Staff up to ~$400K, Principal up to ~$580K (base + bonus + stock)

Own full‑cycle ASIC physical design from RTL to tape‑out, including P&R, timing closure, EM/IR, and clock trees. Perfect for experienced PD engineers with TCL/PERL who want top‑tier pay and equity.

Employer: Anduril

Location: Colorado Springs, CO (also DC or Huntsville)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (includes equity + top-tier benefits)

Define architectures for next‑gen integrated air and missile defense systems with strong Army IAMD focus. Great for senior systems engineers (12+ years) with TS/SCI and deep Patriot/IBCS/THAAD/related experience.

Employer: The Aerospace Corporation

Location: Colorado Springs, CO (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $171,400 – $257,100/year

Lead systems engineering for space Battle Management C3I, guiding requirements and modeling across sensors, comms, and C2. A fit for senior leaders with 12+ years on DoD/IC/Civil systems and an active TS/SCI.

Employer: The Aerospace Corporation

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $86,600 – $150,400/year

Analyze space threats (lasers, RF, debris), model SDA scenarios, and support wargames and operations. Good for folks with space ops or sensor background plus coding in Python/MATLAB/C++.

Employer: 3 Rocks Engineering & Surveying

Location: Colorado Springs, CO (or other CO offices / remote from Pueblo for now)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the technical side of commercial sites, subdivisions, and utilities while managing a small design team. Great if you’re a Colorado PE with 6+ years in grading/drainage/utilities and strong Civil 3D skills.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time (summer internship)

Pay: $20.14 – $28.15/hour

Entry systems engineering role for current students—work on real SE tasks, possibly with DOORS and requirements work. Good stepping stone if you’re studying systems or a related field and are a U.S. citizen.

Employer: L3Harris Technologies

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time (9/80 schedule)

Salary: $80,500 – $149,500/year

Support requirements, integration, V&V, and deployment for defense systems while enjoying every other Friday off. Best for mid‑career systems engineers with a TS clearance and Atlassian/MBSE familiarity.

Employer: Bay Systems Consulting (BSC)

Location: Peterson SFB, Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support SE&I for space control segment sustainment—requirements integration, risk, and baseline changes. Good for engineers with 9+ years, space/USSF experience, and an active Secret (TS/SCI eligible).

Employer: Bay Systems Consulting (BSC)

Location: Schriever AFB, Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Blend operations and systems engineering for GPS and 2NWS, including on‑call satellite support. A fit for 5+ year engineers with Space Force/DoD ops background and a Secret clearance.

Employer: Bay Systems Consulting (BSC)

Location: Schriever AFB, Colorado Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the SE&I team for 2NWS, guiding modernization, processes, and sustainment decisions. Best for senior engineers (9+ years) with GPS/USSF experience and a Secret clearance.

Employer: Crossflow Technologies

Location: Colorado Springs, CO (onsite only)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Develop high‑fidelity ballistic and hypersonic missile kinematic models for MDA simulations using MATLAB/Python. Great for missile‑savvy engineers with a Secret clearance and strong math/physics.

Employer: Crossflow Technologies

Location: Schriever SFB, Colorado Springs, CO (onsite only)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Build IR signature models of missile bodies for MDA ground tests, working closely with intel and threat teams. Good for STEM grads with IR/signature or missile modeling interest and an active Secret.

Employer: Anduril

Location: Colorado Springs, CO (also DC or Huntsville)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (includes equity + top-tier benefits)

Shape architectures that tie air & missile defense to space control and missile warning. Ideal for senior systems engineers with TS/SCI, 12+ years across the IAMD kill chain, and comfort with MBSE artifacts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing fast and often have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.