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🏗️ Colorado Springs Engineering Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles
Colorado Springs is buzzing with engineering work right now—from space and missiles to roads, gas pipelines, and chip design. If you’re in architecture or engineering, there’s a mix of cleared defense roles, civil work, and private‑sector tech here.
Autonomous Trajectory & Mission Planning Engineer
Employer: The Aerospace Corporation
Location: Colorado Springs, CO (hybrid, 4 days onsite)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $95,200 – $165,500/year
Work on advanced flight mechanics for satellites, cislunar missions, hypersonics, and contested space scenarios. Great fit if you love orbital mechanics, Python/C++ modeling, and want to support defense, intel, and civil space customers.
Transportation Civil Engineer III
Employer: AECOM
Location: Colorado Springs, CO (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $85,000 – $120,000/year
Design highways, drainage, and stormwater systems for big Colorado projects like the I‑25 corridor. Ideal if you know OpenRoads/AutoCAD, HEC‑RAS, and want steady work with CDOT and local agencies.
Mission Protection Engineer
Employer: Sigmatech
Location: Colorado Springs, CO
Type: Full-time
Salary: $130,000 – $145,000/year
Support Space Force Mission Delta 9’s orbital warfare squadrons by analyzing threats, using STK, and protecting sensitive space missions. Best for seasoned space operators (8+ years) with advanced orbital mechanics experience.
System Design Engineer – Natural Gas Pipelines
Employer: Kinder Morgan, Inc.
Location: Colorado Springs, CO
Type: Full-time
Salary: $89,100 – $160,700/year
Model and design natural gas transmission systems, support capacity planning, and help plan expansions. Good match for mechanical/chemical engineers with fluid dynamics and pipeline modeling interest.
Computer Aided Design and Modeling Engineer (AHT)
Employer: Northrop Grumman
Location: Colorado Springs, CO
Type: Full-time
Salary: $78,500 – $113,800/year
Turn COTS drawings into precise 2D/3D models for radar systems using AutoCAD/SolidWorks, following ASME standards. Great if you’re a CAD pro with a Secret clearance who likes detailed drafting work and some travel.
Physical Design Engineer (Senior, Staff or Principal)
Employer: CyberCoders (semiconductor client)
Location: Colorado Springs, CO or San Jose, CA (onsite, relocation offered)
Type: Full-time
Compensation: Senior up to ~$280–300K, Staff up to ~$400K, Principal up to ~$580K (base + bonus + stock)
Own full‑cycle ASIC physical design from RTL to tape‑out, including P&R, timing closure, EM/IR, and clock trees. Perfect for experienced PD engineers with TCL/PERL who want top‑tier pay and equity.
Staff Systems Engineer, Strategic Defense (IAMD – Army Focus)
Employer: Anduril
Location: Colorado Springs, CO (also DC or Huntsville)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Range not listed (includes equity + top-tier benefits)
Define architectures for next‑gen integrated air and missile defense systems with strong Army IAMD focus. Great for senior systems engineers (12+ years) with TS/SCI and deep Patriot/IBCS/THAAD/related experience.
Sr. Engineering and Requirements Technical Advisor (BMC3I)
Employer: The Aerospace Corporation
Location: Colorado Springs, CO (onsite)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $171,400 – $257,100/year
Lead systems engineering for space Battle Management C3I, guiding requirements and modeling across sensors, comms, and C2. A fit for senior leaders with 12+ years on DoD/IC/Civil systems and an active TS/SCI.
Space Domain Awareness & Directed Energy Analyst
Employer: The Aerospace Corporation
Location: Colorado Springs, CO
Type: Full-time
Salary: $86,600 – $150,400/year
Analyze space threats (lasers, RF, debris), model SDA scenarios, and support wargames and operations. Good for folks with space ops or sensor background plus coding in Python/MATLAB/C++.
Project Engineer – Civil (E3)
Employer: 3 Rocks Engineering & Surveying
Location: Colorado Springs, CO (or other CO offices / remote from Pueblo for now)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead the technical side of commercial sites, subdivisions, and utilities while managing a small design team. Great if you’re a Colorado PE with 6+ years in grading/drainage/utilities and strong Civil 3D skills.
Systems Engineering Intern – Summer 2027
Employer: Lockheed Martin
Location: Colorado Springs, CO
Type: Full-time (summer internship)
Pay: $20.14 – $28.15/hour
Entry systems engineering role for current students—work on real SE tasks, possibly with DOORS and requirements work. Good stepping stone if you’re studying systems or a related field and are a U.S. citizen.
Specialist, Systems Engineer
Employer: L3Harris Technologies
Location: Colorado Springs, CO
Type: Full-time (9/80 schedule)
Salary: $80,500 – $149,500/year
Support requirements, integration, V&V, and deployment for defense systems while enjoying every other Friday off. Best for mid‑career systems engineers with a TS clearance and Atlassian/MBSE familiarity.
Systems Engineer III – Sustainment
Employer: Bay Systems Consulting (BSC)
Location: Peterson SFB, Colorado Springs, CO
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Support SE&I for space control segment sustainment—requirements integration, risk, and baseline changes. Good for engineers with 9+ years, space/USSF experience, and an active Secret (TS/SCI eligible).
Systems Engineer II – 2NWS
Employer: Bay Systems Consulting (BSC)
Location: Schriever AFB, Colorado Springs, CO
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Blend operations and systems engineering for GPS and 2NWS, including on‑call satellite support. A fit for 5+ year engineers with Space Force/DoD ops background and a Secret clearance.
Systems Engineer – 2NWS Lead
Employer: Bay Systems Consulting (BSC)
Location: Schriever AFB, Colorado Springs, CO
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead the SE&I team for 2NWS, guiding modernization, processes, and sustainment decisions. Best for senior engineers (9+ years) with GPS/USSF experience and a Secret clearance.
Missile Modeling Kinematics Engineer (Level 2 or 3)
Employer: Crossflow Technologies
Location: Colorado Springs, CO (onsite only)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Develop high‑fidelity ballistic and hypersonic missile kinematic models for MDA simulations using MATLAB/Python. Great for missile‑savvy engineers with a Secret clearance and strong math/physics.
Infrared Hard Body Systems Engineer
Employer: Crossflow Technologies
Location: Schriever SFB, Colorado Springs, CO (onsite only)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Build IR signature models of missile bodies for MDA ground tests, working closely with intel and threat teams. Good for STEM grads with IR/signature or missile modeling interest and an active Secret.
Staff Systems Engineer, Strategic Defense (IAMD + Space)
Employer: Anduril
Location: Colorado Springs, CO (also DC or Huntsville)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Range not listed (includes equity + top-tier benefits)
Shape architectures that tie air & missile defense to space control and missile warning. Ideal for senior systems engineers with TS/SCI, 12+ years across the IAMD kill chain, and comfort with MBSE artifacts.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing fast and often have related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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