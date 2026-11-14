Colorado state Sen. Lisa Frizell, a Castle Rock Republican, listens to opening day proceedings on the first day of the 2025 session of the Colorado Legislature on Jan. 8, 2025, at the Colorado Capitol. (Lindsey Toomer/Colorado Newsline)

Colorado Senate Republicans unanimously selected Sen. Lisa Frizell of Castle Rock as their new minority leader on Saturday morning.

The vote came after Gov.-elect Phil Weiser, a Democrat, named former Senate Minority Leader Cleave Simpson as his nominee for Commissioner of Agriculture.

Frizell arrived to the Senate in 2025 after one term in the House of Representatives and a career in the Douglas County Assessor’s Office. Before Saturday, she was the assistant minority leader for the caucus. When the new legislative session starts in January, she will lead the 11 Republicans in the chamber against a 24-member Democratic supermajority.

“It is forever my honor to serve this caucus, serve the people of Colorado and serve with this caucus, because we are a team and we are in this together,” she said. “I look forward to the opportunities in front of us — not the adversity — but the opportunities. They are there and we will make the most of them.”

Senate Republicans also unanimously chose Sen. Byron Pelton of Sterling as assistant minority leader, Sen. Scott Bright of Platteville as caucus chair and Sen. Janice Rich of Grand Junction as caucus whip. Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer of Weld County will continue serving on the Joint Budget Committee.

In the Colorado House, Republicans earlier this month reelected Rep. Jarvis Caldwell as minority leader, a post he has served in since September 2025.

The legislative session will begin on Jan. 11, 2027.

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