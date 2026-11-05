Denver Democrat James Coleman elected again to be Colorado Senate president

Colorado Senate President James Coleman, a Denver Democrat, delivers opening remarks on the first day of the 2025 session at the Capitol. (Photo by Lindsey Toomer/Colorado Newsline)

Colorado Senate Democrats elected Sen. James Coleman of Denver to continue his role as state Senate president.

The majority party first elected Coleman as president following the 2024 election.

“It has been the honor of my life to serve this chamber and to be able to make it so that we can get good things done for the state of Colorado,” Coleman said. “The most important thing is that if you are in a leadership position, no one should outwork you serving others, and the higher up you go in leadership, the greater the servant.”

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Sen. Cathy Kipp of Fort Collins nominated Coleman, who ran uncontested for the role.

The caucus also elected Sen. Kyle Mullica of Thornton as the next president pro tempore and Sen. Dylan Roberts of Frisco as majority leader. Others elected to leadership positions: Sen. Katie Wallace of Longmont, assistant majority leader; Sen. Iman Jodeh of Aurora, majority whip; and Sen. Janice Marchman of Loveland, majority caucus chair.

For the Joint Budget Committee, Senate Democrats selected Sen. Judy Amabile of Boulder and Sen.-elect Emily Sirota of Denver. The committee writes the state budget and is one of the most powerful legislative bodies. Both served on the committee last session, with Sirota as a member of the House.

Democrats claimed supermajorities in both the House and Senate following Tuesday’s election.

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