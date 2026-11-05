Killin elected to be first Democrat to represent Colorado Springs-based congressional district

Democrat Jessica Killin, pictured at her election night watch party on Nov. 3, 2026, has a 5-point lead over incumbent U.S. Rep. Jeff Crank, a Republican. (Photo courtesy of Jessica Killin's campaign)

Democrat Jessica Killin defeated Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Crank to become the first Democrat to represent Colorado’s 5th Congressional District.

The Associated Press called the race at 12:38 p.m. Thursday, with Killin winning 51% of the vote over Crank’s 46%. The AP estimated 94% of the votes in the race were counted at the time.

“This is just the start. We will make an even greater impact by finally delivering the representation this district deserves,” Killin said in a statement. “From me, you will get representation that is accountable, open-minded, accessible, focused on selfless service, results-driven, and responsive to everyone in this community regardless of political affiliation or background.”

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The 5th District is the only district in Colorado that has never sent a Democrat to Congress. National Democrats named the district as a top priority to flip this election.

Killin, an Army veteran and former chief of staff to second gentleman Doug Emhoff, has drawn massive support from national Democrats who saw her candidacy as an opportunity to flip the 5th District seat.

Killin told Newsline Wednesday that her support in a district previously considered a Republican stronghold shows that voters are fed up with having a representative focused on hyperpartisanship and not constituents, she said, adding voters are also struggling to afford daily necessities like gas, groceries and healthcare.

Crank is a first-term member of Congress who won his seat in 2024 after former Republican Rep. Doug Lamborn retired. He won the seat with about 54.7% of the vote, continuing the perfect record of the district electing a Republican representative.

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