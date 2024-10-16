Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Colorado Newsline

    Grocery overcharges among faults highlighted in Colorado commercial scale audit

    By Sara Wilson,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36TvvE_0w8q1mbM00

    (Getty Images)

    The entity in charge of making sure commercial scales, such as shipping scales and the ones at grocery store checkouts, has not been inspecting all of them as required by law, a recent state audit found.

    Scales that overweigh items can collectively cost consumers thousands of dollars per year.

    “I appreciate you realizing that this is bad, because it’s really bad, and it’s in everybody’s best interest — both the consumer and the producer — to make sure that the scales are correct,” Sen. Byron Pelton, a Sterling Republican, told people involved with the Measurement Standards Program at the Department of Agriculture during a Monday Legislative Audit Hearing.

    The program is within the state’s Inspection and Consumer Services Division.

    SUBSCRIBE: GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

    The program audit found that it does not have accurate data on devices across the state, the number of inspections it conducts or the results of those inspections. It also found problems with the program’s enforcement processes.

    “The division must have quality data, which this program currently doesn’t have. The division really can’t monitor the performance of this program without being able to tell what has and hasn’t been inspected on an aggregate level,” said Hudson Marsh with the Office of the State Auditor. “Right now, the division can’t even know if it’s meeting the annual inspection requirement that’s in state law, and that’s why the division needs quality data that’s able to provide that information.”

    The division is responsible for licensing and inspecting devices such as the grocery store scales used to weigh produce at checkout, truck scales, livestock scales and marijuana scales. State law requires the division to inspect scales annually for accuracy and when it receives a public complaint.

    Close to 3,500 devices across 636 businesses were not inspected in 2023, according to the audit and the division’s data software, AgLicense. Because AgLicense data is also incomplete, the total number of un-inspected devices could be higher.

    Overcharged customers

    Auditors also concluded that the division conducted price verification inspections on less than 1% of retail businesses.

    That can have real economic consequences for consumers and businesses, as well as impact consumer confidence. Auditors highlighted one grocery store scale that was overweighing items.

    “If this register was serving an average of 60 customers per day purchasing an average of $5 of weighed goods, that single scale would overcharge customers by $31,755 in the course of a year,” the audit reads.

    Inaccurate scales that weigh higher value items, such as precious metals, can have a larger and more immediate economic impact.

    It is extremely rare that we've noticed any actual tinkering with the scale. Most of the time when these scales are out of compliance, it is not for any nefarious reason.

    – Hollis Glenn, of the Colorado Department of Agriculture

    Division officials said that dust, debris and other environmental factors are nearly always the reason for scale inaccuracies.

    “It is extremely rare that we’ve noticed any actual tinkering with the scale. Most of the time when these scales are out of compliance, it is not for any nefarious reason,” said Hollis Glenn, the Department of Agriculture’s Deputy Commissioner of Operations.

    The audit recommends the division establish a method for tracking licensed businesses and whether their scales were inspected each year, and create a policy about how to prioritize which scales need to be inspected.

    In its response, the division said it will create and implement a standard operating procedure to track licenses and inspections. It also accepted the 11 recommendations in the audit.

    The audit also found issues with how the division handles consumer complaints. Of the 35 complaints filed in 2022 and 2023, it did not follow up with seven businesses. In another incident, the division did not investigate a complaint about a grocery store’s inaccurate prices for over 14 months.

    Division representatives told the committee that one challenge has been the increase of licensees across the state as more grocery stores, dispensaries and other businesses open with population growth. It creates a higher workload for a limited number of field inspectors.

    “I would just be candid, and say there is no explanation for how it’s been handled in the past, and that’s why we’re really thankful for having that third-party, neutral look at this program to say ‘You need to do better,’ and we recognize that as well,” Inspection and Consumer Services Division Director Mark Gallegos told the committee.

    SUPPORT: YOU MAKE OUR WORK POSSIBLE

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Raymond Chacon
    2d ago
    just like license plates stop buying groceries and grow a garden ... just like plates don't renew em ... eventually they lower everything ......
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Where to find the cost of living on your ballot
    Colorado Newsline2 days ago
    Colorado’s home health care workers poised for historic step forward
    Colorado Newsline2 days ago
    Coloradans must resist misuse of National Guard
    Colorado Newsline1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson13 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group17 days ago
    Mike Connors ('Mannix') and Barbara Hale ('Perry Mason') Both Died on the Same Day: January 27, 2017
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza26 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune28 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard3 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 6 Years for $28 Million IRS Tax Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia10 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz4 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz22 hours ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post17 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria27 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile17 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz24 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile17 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post1 day ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King29 days ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson9 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy