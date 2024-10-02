Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Colorado Newsline

    Young Coloradans are prepared for retirement

    By Jesse Braughton,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Am5Ei_0vrHlIkD00

    (Getty Images)

    It’s a rite of passage for every generation to receive their share of head shakes and side eyes from the generations that came before them. But for everything that has been said about Gen Z, experts agree that America’s youngest workers are more financially savvy than their parents.

    Gen Z certainly benefits from instant access to information and greater choice, while broader economic uncertainty — high inflation and soaring home prices — has made them keenly aware of the importance of taking control of their finances.

    For example, as young people start their careers, Gen Z is taking advantage of retirement plans offered by their employers at much higher rates than older generations, especially 401(k) plans that include an employer match and tax incentives. Up to a certain point, every generation is at the mercy of the world that was created before them, financial or otherwise. So it shouldn’t be surprising that their generation has strongly gravitated to retirement savings and financial literacy in general — it’s something within their control.

    SUBSCRIBE: GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

    In a not-so-shocking development, some politicians think they know better, ignoring these trends, and are attempting to implement a top-down approach, the consequences of which they won’t have to live with. Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-VT, for example, is seeking to strip 401(k)s of their tax advantages or implement a government-controlled plan, believing the solution to helping more Americans retire comfortably is to eliminate a product we are using.

    Even more disappointing is that our own Sen. John Hickenlooper is a co-sponsor on a bill that would mandate Thrift Savings Plans-like plans administered by the federal government for all. While his goal is admirable, his approach is all wrong and will be costly for Americans, and ultimately make the road to retirement a lot bumpier. This is all at a time when Congress should be focused on addressing broader economic issues.

    We’re increasingly forced to make tough decisions between short-term and long-term financial security. High inflation has been brutal on everyday living, with higher costs making every trip to the supermarket a painful experience. Skyrocketing home prices and interest rates mean buying a home requires a much larger income than it did 60 years ago. Like other generations, Gen Z faces challenges with our retirement goals, but thanks to the 401(k), the goal of retirement is still very much achievable.

    The numbers speak for themselves. Handshake found that as the Class of 2024 looks for their first job, 65% of college seniors said they would not accept a job offer from an employer that did not have an employee-sponsored 401(k) or similar retirement benefit. Likewise, Vanguard found that workers aged 18–24 were 32% more likely to invest in their workplace retirement program than other generations at their same age. Studies have also found that Gen Z has three times the assets that their Gen X counterparts did at the same age, even after adjusting for inflation. Plus, 401(k)s can help create generational wealth in a way a traditional pension plan, or even Social Security, can’t because funds can be passed down to the next generation. We cannot throw away those benefits without addressing the real issues and broader economic conditions that hinder retirement saving.

    For Gen Z, saving for retirement means taking control of their future and redefining their own American dream. As many politicians capitalize on fears of a retirement crisis to fuel partisan pushes to discredit the 401(k) system, it’s vital that our senators, Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, recognize the need to protect 401(k)s as a tried and true system that will deliver for future generations.

    I urge Bennet and Hickenlooper to protect young Coloradans as they work towards a secure financial future. Gen Z has made clear they are ready and willing to do the work to properly save. It’s on Congress to provide them the tools to do so. By reducing inflation and rejecting calls to overhaul the 401(k) system, we can ensure a prosperous retirement will be in reach for generations to come.

    SUPPORT: YOU MAKE OUR WORK POSSIBLE

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Reforming our buildings one heat pump at a time
    Colorado Newsline24 days ago
    Economic forecast shows tight budget year ahead for Colorado
    Colorado Newsline15 days ago
    Voting basics: Voting in Colorado while overseas or serving in the military
    Colorado Newsline23 days ago
    The Zodiac Women Who Don’t Need a Man: Unapologetically Fierce, Independent, and Thriving
    Emily Standley Allard12 hours ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 hours ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    It’s so suspicious how EVERY place is asking “Do you want your receipt?”Woman issues receipt warning
    NewsNinja15 hours ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute11 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile4 days ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja9 days ago
    Mandatory evacuations ordered for Pearl Fire in Larimer County
    Colorado Newsline17 days ago
    Arapahoe County facilities workers latest to unionize under 2022 state law
    Colorado Newsline18 days ago
    Mountain lions are our natural allies
    Colorado Newsline10 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Colorado airports receive nearly $100 million in federal infrastructure funding
    Colorado Newsline29 days ago
    Gov. Polis signs special session bill to expand agricultural tax breaks
    Colorado Newsline28 days ago
    Colorado revokes real estate brokerage license over improper ‘right-to-list’ agreements
    Colorado Newsline2 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post9 days ago
    Democracy deniers target Colorado. Their bad faith must come with a cost.
    Colorado Newsline19 days ago
    Tina Peters, former Mesa County clerk, sentenced to 9 years in prison over voting systems breach
    Colorado Newsline1 day ago
    Aurora homeless encampments getting bigger, official says
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Aurora police chief begins daily Venezuelan gang call
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz16 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Colorado Supreme Court building to partially reopen following fire, water damage from break-in
    Colorado Newsline1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy