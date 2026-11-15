IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Everything about the way the Avalanche have played since losing Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon inspires confidence that this team can weather the storm. It’s obviously still early, and things could change, but the initial returns have been extremely encouraging.

It’s not just the 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens. It’s how Colorado responded immediately after losing its two stars late in the second period against the Ottawa Senators two nights earlier. That night, the Avs erased a 2-0 deficit to take a 3-2 lead before eventually falling 4-3 in overtime. They found a way to earn a point in a game they probably had no business being in after those injuries.

To see them carry that over into Saturday night against another strong opponent is an encouraging sign. Colorado got production from every line, the power play came through, the penalty kill did its job, and Mackenzie Blackwood was locked in between the pipes once again.

The Avalanche finished their three-game road trip 2-0-1 and now have a few days back in Denver before heading to Utah for one more road game Wednesday.

1. The first goal was huge. It had been eight road games since Colorado last scored first. Not only did the Avs finally break that streak, but they did it early in the first period to set the tone. They followed it up with another goal before the intermission.

It’s nice to see Fedor Svechkov be the one to get the Avalanche on the board. It was just his third goal of the season and his first since Oct. 23. These are the games when you want to see your depth players set the tone, especially a fourth-line center stepping up in the first game without MacKinnon.

2.Brock Nelson followed Svechkov’s goal by making it 2-0. It was Nelson’s second goal in three games on the road trip after he had scored just once in his previous 11 games. Once again, it was a center stepping up in the absence of the team’s superstar center.

3. I was curious to see who Bednar would put on the top line with MacKinnon unavailable. My initial thought was Nazem Kadri, given that he’d played that role with the Avs before and has chemistry with Artturi Lehkonen. But the more I thought about it, the more sense it made to put Nelson in that spot.

Kadri has been producing at a much more consistent rate than Nelson this season. There’s no reason to disrupt that. Let Kadri continue doing his thing on the second or third line, surrounded by a supporting cast of wingers, and on the power play. It’s been working for him. Nelson, meanwhile, hasn’t produced at the same rate he did last season. Giving him an elevated role alongside Martin Necas and Lehkonen could help get him going.

4. Kadri wearing the ‘A’ was a nice touch. I know there are plenty of critics analyzing his play this season given his age, but I think he’s been a great fit. He brings a spark and physical edge to the lineup that the Avs desperately missed after he left in 2022. It’s still somewhat of a shock to see him back with the team. Seeing him serve as a leader and wear a letter is great, too. Much deserved.

5. Is there anything Lehkonen touches this season that doesn’t turn to gold? In his first game on the top power-play unit, he came through with a big goal. What a guy.

6. Everything about that power-play goal was on brand for the players involved. Lehkonen was parked in the slot and got the initial shot on goal. Kadri crashed the crease looking to capitalize on the rebound before Lehkonen buried his second chance. Those are two guys who play scrappy hockey and fight for dirty goals. That’s exactly what this was, and I mean that as a compliment.

7. What a game from Blackwood, who picked up his 11th win of the season. He’s now 9-1-1 with a .917 save percentage and a shutout since that rough loss to Toronto at Ball Arena five weeks ago. He’s been outstanding over that stretch, and the Avs will need him to keep it going with two of their biggest stars out of the lineup.

8. Congratulations to Alex Gagne on making his NHL debut. He held his own, playing 11:48 and finishing with three hits and three blocked shots. The Avs have high hopes for him, and I’ll be curious to see what he does with this opportunity, even if it only lasts five or six games.

9. It’s also nice to see Gavin Brindley back with the big club. He’s a rhythm player who needs regular reps to get going. He didn’t do much offensively in the 12 minutes he played against Montreal, but he’s likely going to stick with the team for a month. It’ll be interesting to see what he can do with a more extended opportunity.

10. Another player who stands to benefit from an extended opportunity? Sam Malinski.

Malinski has been playing better lately, dating back to when he started skating alongside Devon Toews. But with Makar out, he’ll be relied upon far more than he was even a week ago. Against the Canadiens, he played a team-high 24:19. The only time he’s logged more ice time was in Game 82 of the 2024-25 season, when several veterans sat out to prepare for the playoffs.