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In their first game without Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, the Colorado Avalanche hope they’ve set the tone for the next few weeks. Saturday’s performance was unlike anything we’ve seen from this team all season. It was as scrappy, competitive and well-rounded a game as the Avs have played in 2026-27.

The Avalanche defeated the Montreal Canadiens 4-1 at Bell Centre on Saturday night.

The Avalanche came out with purpose, getting goals from Fedor Svechkov and Brock Nelson in the opening period to take a 2-0 lead. Montreal cut the deficit in half midway through the second period on a Nick Suzuki goal, but Colorado responded early in the third. Artturi Lehkonen restored the two-goal cushion with a power-play marker, and Nicolas Roy sealed the 4-1 victory with an empty-net goal in the closing seconds. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 25 shots as Colorado picked up an important road win without its two biggest stars.

Between Lehkonen’s goal and the empty netter, the Canadiens thought they had a goal from former Avs forward Alex Newhook, but it was reviewed and called back for a high stick. Colorado dodged a bullet there, and didn’t let the Habs back into it the rest of the way.

Not having Makar in the lineup hasn’t been as rare in recent years as playing without MacKinnon. Aside from the occasional late-season rest before the playoffs and the one game he sat out after returning from the Olympics, MacKinnon hasn’t missed a game in nearly four years. He returned from a brief absence on New Year’s Eve in 2022 and has been a staple of the lineup ever since.

Over these years, we’ve seen stretches when Colorado simply hasn’t had the center depth to withstand losing him. But that’s not the case anymore.

In the first game without MacKinnon, all four centers who did dress made an impact. Nelson, Nic Roy and Svechkov scored goals, while Nazem Kadri picked up the primary assist on Lehkonen’s important third goal, which came on the power play in the third period.

Those are the guys you want to see step up. They’re part of the group head coach Jared Bednar will need to rely on without his top two superstars. Mix in veteran wingers like Martin Necas, Gabe Landeskog, Jaden Schwartz, Logan O’Connor and Lehkonen, and you’ve got a group with more than enough talent to withstand these injuries.

We’ve seen this from other teams before.

If you remember, when the Pittsburgh Penguins were among the class of the East around a decade ago, they often dealt with something similar. Whenever they lost Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin during those years, the other guys around the edges would step up and lead the way. Whether it was Chris Kunitz, Jake Guentzel, Pascal Dupuis, Bryan Rust, Nick Bonino, Phil Kessel, or Carl Hagelin, they always had enough depth, talent, and leadership to play without their top two guys.

In fact, the Penguins are 39-23-12 without both of their top two superstars over the past 20 years.

That’s the type of response you’d like to see from the Avs over these next few weeks. Yes, Makar is a defenseman, so it’s not an apples-to-apples comparison. But it’s similar in the sense that those two players drove the bus for Pittsburgh for more than a decade as legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. When both were out, which happened far more frequently than what the Avs have dealt with, they still had the right guys in place to pick up the slack.

We saw glimpses of this after the injuries against Ottawa on Thursday, and it’s a shame Colorado couldn’t close it out in that one. But if you manage to scrape a point out of a game when you’re trailing 2-0 at the time of the injuries, then follow it up with a 4-1 triumph on the road against another good team, you’re doing something right.

Good: The First Goal

It feels like I’ve been writing about the road first goal woes for weeks now. It’s finally over, at least for now.

The Avalanche scored the first goal on Saturday night. Svechkov’s third of the season came at the 3:57 mark, giving the Avs their first game-opening goal on the road in eight tries. They hadn’t done it since their game in Dallas last month.

That, in itself, helped set the tone. Nelson’s goal to make it 2-0 before the first intermission added to it.

Good: Lehkonen Cashes In

We’re going with the rare double-positive highlights in my postgame reaction. There isn’t a single bad I can think of from the Avalanche’s performance in Montreal. Nothing worth highlighting, anyway.

Instead, I do want to highlight Lehkonen and his role in being part of the group that took charge.

Lehkonen joined the top power-play unit for the first time all season. And, you guessed it, he scored on the man advantage.

You’re talking about a guy who now plays big minutes on the power play and penalty kill while serving as a top-line winger alongside Necas. He’s already got 15 goals at the quarter mark of the season and seemingly remains unbothered by the fact that he does not yet have a contract extension for next season.