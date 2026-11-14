The Colorado Avalanche (11-6-3) close out their three-game Atlantic Division road trip against the Montreal Canadiens (12-3-4). Puck drop is scheduled for 5:20 p.m. MT.

Key Stories to Watch

The Avalanche will play their first game this season without either Nathan MacKinnon or Cale Makar in the lineup. It will be just the seventh time both players have missed the same game since Makar made his NHL debut. It’s also the first time since March 2021 that both players will miss the same game outside of the occasional late-season rest ahead of the playoffs.

Gavin Brindley was recalled on Friday morning to replace MacKinnon in the lineup. On defense, rookie Alex Gagne will slot in for Makar, making his NHL debut. The 24-year-old blueliner, who shoots left, has been with the team as the seventh defenseman since the road trip began. Several lines will be shaken up to account for MacKinnon’s absence, per the post below from The Denver Post’s Corey Masisak.

Mackenzie Blackwood gets the nod in goal, making his 15th start through the first 21 games of the season. Tonight’s matchup will mark the quarter point of the regular season, meaning Blackwood is on pace for 60 starts for the first time in his career. He is 10-3-1 this season and is third in the NHL in wins.

The Habs will play their second-best goalie against Colorado. Jakub Dobes, who lost the starting job to Jacob Fowler, will make his eighth start of the season. The young netminder led the Habs to the Eastern Conference Final last season but is just 3-2-2 so far this year with a tough .847 save percentage. He has slightly rebounded as of late, winning his last two starts against Utah and Dallas. Against the Mammoth on Nov. 5, he still let in four goals on 20 shots. That was his last game.

Season Series

Nov. 14 at Montreal Canadiens

Nov. 25 vs Montreal Canadiens

Avalanche Injuries

Zachary L’Heureux (upper body, long-term)

Josh Manson (ankle, eight weeks)

Nathan MacKinnon (lower body, at least a month)

Cale Makar (lower body, two weeks)

Projected Avalanche Lines (Subject to Change)

Artturi Lehkonen — Brock Nelson — Martin Necas

Jaden Schwartz — Nazem Kadri — T.J. Hughes

Gabriel Landeskog — Nicolas Roy — Gavin Brindley

Parker Kelly — Fedor Svechkov — Logan O’Connor

Avalanche lines: projected lineup and starting goalie →

Devon Toews — Sam Malinski

Brett Kulak — Noah Juulsen

Alex Gagne — Brent Burns

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Projected Starters (Subject to Change)

Confirmed: Mackenzie Blackwood (COL)

Confirmed: Jakub Dobes (MTL)

Upcoming Milestones

Brent Burns — needs 1 game for 1,600

Parker Kelly — needs 2 points for 100

Nicolas Roy — needs 3 points for 200

Scott Wedgewood — needs 6 wins for 100

How to Watch