USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Colorado Avalanche will be without superstars Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar for an extended period. Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar told reporters in Montreal on Saturday morning that MacKinnon is out for at least a month, while Makar is expected to miss two weeks.

Both players suffered lower-body injuries in Ottawa, with the incidents occurring around a minute apart in the second period.

To replace MacKinnon in the lineup, Colorado recalled forward Gavin Brindley from the American Hockey League on Saturday. The Denver Post’s Corey Masisak confirmed that Brock Nelson will move up to the top line in MacKinnon’s absence, while Nic Roy will center a line with Gabe Landeskog. Nazem Kadri will center another line.

On defense, rookie Alex Gagne will make his NHL debut alongside Brent Burns, who is set to appear in his 1,600th career regular-season game. That likely means Noah Juulsen moves up to play with Brett Kulak, leaving Devon Toews and Sam Malinski together as the top pair.

The top power play will also have Toews and Artturi Lehkonen on it. They’ll join Martin Necas, T.J. Hughes, and Kadri, as they did after Thursday’s injuries.

MacKinnon is Colorado’s top point producer, recording 10 goals, 20 assists, and 30 points in 20 games this season. Makar, who previously missed a game for the birth of his twin children, has five goals and 23 points in 19 games.

This is a rare situation for Colorado. Saturday’s matchup against the Canadiens will mark just the seventh time that both superstars have been unavailable for the same game since Makar made his NHL debut. It’s also the first time since March 2021 that both players will miss the same game outside of occasional late-season rest ahead of the playoffs.

Bednar said Makar’s injury is soft tissue-related and that there is no concern it will linger beyond the current recovery timeline.

The timing offers the Avalanche at least a little relief. Colorado has just five games scheduled over the next two weeks, meaning Makar could miss a relatively small portion of the schedule if he returns as expected. MacKinnon’s absence, however, is expected to stretch considerably longer.

There’s no question that it’s going to be a challenge.