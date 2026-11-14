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The Avalanche brought in a forward in case Nathan MacKinnon can’t play. Will he and/or Cale Makar miss the game in Montreal? The Chicago Blackhawks need help on the blueline and rumors are starting to swirl of who they could be targeting.

All that and more on this edition of Deen’s Daily — November 14.

Avalanche lines: projected lineup and starting goalie →

Colorado Hockey Now

The Avalanche recalled Gavin Brindley ahead of tonight’s matchup. Does that mean Nathan MacKinnon won’t play? We’ll find out in just a couple hours after morning skate.

Around The NHL

Montreal Hockey Now: The Habs’ French Connection line has been making things quite difficult for the opposition.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The latest updates on the Penguins injury front.

Philly Hockey Now: The Flyers put the Matvei Michkov turmoil behind them for now, but still have a way to go to fix this relationship.

Boston Hockey Now: The Bruins shuffled their lines after a bad loss to the Habs on Thursday.

Chicago Hockey Now: The Blackhawks are looking for a veteran defenseman on the trade market. Could they turn to Calgary for help?

Tampa Bay Hockey Now: Brandon Hagel is on a heater as of late, and it’s keeping the Lightning in a lot of games.