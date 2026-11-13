IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colorado Avalanche recalled forward Gavin Brindley on Friday morning. Brindley will meet the team in Montreal ahead of Saturday’s matchup against the Canadiens.

The move comes after Nathan MacKinnon left Thursday’s game in Ottawa with a lower-body injury. Colorado’s superstar center attempted to deliver a hit on defenseman Artem Zub but appeared to take the worst of the collision. He went down in pain and remained on the bench before eventually making his way to the locker room. He did not return.

If Brindley draws into the lineup, it’ll be interesting to see how the Avalanche handle their forward combinations. They could shift Nic Roy to center while keeping Fedor Svechkov on the fourth line. Another option would be to give Svechkov a promotion into the top nine and have Brindley play on the fourth line, potentially with Parker Kelly moving to center.

The Avalanche also lost Cale Makar to an injury on a seemingly harmless, non-contact play shortly before MacKinnon’s departure. Makar, who left practice early last Sunday before the road trip, played one more shift before sitting out the remainder of Thursday’s game. Rookie defenseman Alex Gagne is also with the team in Montreal and could make his NHL debut if Makar is unable to play.

Colorado is 11-6-3 through its first 20 games. After Saturday’s matchup in Montreal, the Avalanche will return home before heading back out for a fourth road game Wednesday in Utah.

More information on the status of both of Colorado’s superstars should come Saturday morning at Bell Centre.