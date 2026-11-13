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The Colorado Avalanche are back in action tomorrow as we await updates on their two top superstars. The Flyers are not ready to give any light to the Matvei Michkov rumors. Also, another third-period choke job by the Detroit Red Wings.

All that and more on this edition of Deen’s Daily — November 13.

Colorado Hockey Now

The Colorado Avalanche were down 2-0 on the road, and then a nightmare unfolded. Not just Cale Makar, but Nathan MacKinnon. Both of their top superstars got injured just over a minute apart.

The Avs have had their fair share of early-season struggles and adversity. But, they’ve slowly been working through them.

These injuries are next level.

Catch the video below on how both guys went down. MacKinnon’s was a fluke collision with Artem Zub. More concerning was Makar’s non contact injury.

Around The NHL

Montreal Hockey Now: Colorado’s next opponent enters Saturday riding the high of a statement divisional win on Thursday.

Philly Hockey Now:Danny Briere and the Flyers front office have quickly shut down any and all Matvei Michkov trade rumors.

New Jersey Hockey Now: The Devils called up a bunch of guys ahead of their matchup against Washington. They all scored.

Detroit Hockey Now: The Red Wings choked away another game in the third period. Another multi-goal lead, again falling in regulation.

Florida Hockey Now: The Panthers were down 4-1 to the Red Wings before making a comeback. Also, an entertaining fight between Alex DeBrincat and Sam Bennett.

Carolina Hockey Now: It was a Finn-tastic night for the Finnish Hurricanes players. Carolina won the first game of the Global Series in Finland.