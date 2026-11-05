Avalanche Game 17 vs Nashville Predators: C-Mac Returns, Lines, Notes & How To Watch

The Colorado Avalanche (9-6-1) open a two-game homestand and welcome back several familiar faces as they host the Nashville Predators (6-4-5). Puck drop is scheduled for 7:38 p.m. MT.

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Former general manager and longtime key front office piece Chris MacFarland is back in Colorado, along with the two former Avs forwards he traded for. Both Ross Colton and Jack Drury, who recorded points when the Avs were in Nashville nearly two weeks ago, also return to the team they most recently called home.

The Avalanche got blitzed by the Preds on the road on Oct. 25, falling 6-2 against a team that played the night before. They’ll look to bounce back at home, again, after getting beat down 7-2 by the Columbus Blue Jackets two nights ago.

Despite their road woes and inconsistencies, the Avs remain one of the best NHL teams on home ice. They average a league-leading five goals per game at home and have the best record in the Western Conference (6-1-1). Four other teams in the East have more wins at home than Colorado.

Head coach Jared Bednar said he does not envision making any changes to the lines. The Avs will continue to roll with Nazem Kadri between Nic Roy and Gabe Landeskog, while Brock Nelson centers T.J. Hughes and Jaden Schwartz. On defense, Noah Juulsen and Brett Kulak remain a pair in Josh Manson’s absence.

Mackenzie Blackwood was the first goalie off the ice for Colorado, making his 12th start of the season.

Season Series

Oct. 25 at Nashville Predators (L, 6-2)

Nov. 5 vs Nashville Predators

Jan. 10 vs Nashville Predators

March 2 at Nashville Predators

Avalanche Injuries

Zachary L’Heureux (upper body, week to week)

Josh Manson (ankle, eight weeks)

Projected Avalanche Lines (Subject to Change)

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas

Gabriel Landeskog — Nazem Kadri — Nicolas Roy

Jaden Schwartz — Brock Nelson — T.J. Hughes

Parker Kelly — Fedor Svechkov — Logan O’Connor

Avalanche lines: projected lineup and starting goalie →

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Brett Kulak — Noah Juulsen

Sam Malinski — Brent Burns

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Projected Starters (Subject to Change)

Confirmed: Mackenzie Blackwood (COL)

Unconfirmed: Juuse Saros (NSH)

Upcoming Milestones

Nicolas Roy — needs 4 points for 200

Sam Malinski — needs 4 games for 200

Parker Kelly — needs 5 points for 100

Brent Burns — needs 5 games for 1,600

Scott Wedgewood — needs 6 wins for 100

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