Deen’s Daily: Hellebuyck Writes to Winnipeg; Drury, Colton Return to Colorado; Sharks Keep Falling Lower

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The Colorado Avalanche welcome back two former forwards and their old GM tonight in Denver. Connor Hellebuyck wrote a letter to Winnipeg Jets fans and, well, the reactions are exactly what you’d think they would be. Also, the San Jose Sharks are in freefall and it continued with their latest loss on Wednesday.

All that and more on this edition of Deen’s Daily — November 5.

Avalanche lines: projected lineup and starting goalie →

Colorado Hockey Now

If you haven’t already, submit your questions to the Avalanche Mailbag in the comments section of the link below. There’s a lot of weirdness in the Avalanche world right now and I’m sure there’s plenty to discuss.

Around The NHL

New Jersey Hockey Now: Connor Hellebuyck is trying very hard not to get booed in his return to Winnipeg on Nov. 10. At least that’s what it feels like with this very generic letter he felt the need to write, for some reason. Hellebuyck published this on his Instagram.

Montreal Hockey Now: Important roster decisions loom ahead for the Habs. With Nick Suzuki on the shelf, some young forwards have impressed. Suzuki is nearing a return.

Detroit Hockey Now: The Red Wings are still looking for a deal for Dylan Larkin, who refuses to budge on his 10-team trade list.

San Jose Hockey Now: The Sharks can’t make a save lately. And Wednesday added to those troubles against the Los Angeles Kings.

Florida Hockey Now: The Panthers defeated the lowly Chicago Blackhawks and it was a young forward who led the way.

Forever Blueshirts: The Rangers’ former forward prospect is lighting it up in Nashville, already.