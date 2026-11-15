📅 JH/HS Bingo Night for Students & Families

JH/HS students and their families are invited to a fun Bingo Night on November 19 at 5:30 p.m.

There will be games, prizes, and food — a simple way to hang out together after school and support your school community.

If you have a JH/HS student, mark your calendar for Nov. 19 @ 5:30 p.m. and plan to come play bingo with them!