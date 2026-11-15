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Las Animas
📅 JH/HS Bingo Night on November 19 at 5:30 p.m.
4 days ago
📅 JH/HS Bingo Night for Students & Families
JH/HS students and their families are invited to a fun Bingo Night on November 19 at 5:30 p.m.
There will be games, prizes, and food — a simple way to hang out together after school and support your school community.
If you have a JH/HS student, mark your calendar for Nov. 19 @ 5:30 p.m. and plan to come play bingo with them!
More Info: Las Animas School District -
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