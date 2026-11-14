Healthcare hiring is steady in Cañon City right now, with options both in the hospital and out in the community. If you’re a nurse or therapist, there are several ways to plug in and still enjoy that Royal Gorge lifestyle.

Employer: CommonSpirit Health – St. Thomas More Hospital

CommonSpirit Health – St. Thomas More Hospital Location: Cañon City, CO

Type: Contract / PRN days

Contract / Pay: $35.01 – $56.87/hour

Work med-surg in a 25-bed critical access hospital serving Fremont County. Good fit if you like variety, close-knit teams, and flexible PRN scheduling.

Employer: CommonSpirit Health – St. Thomas More Hospital

CommonSpirit Health – St. Thomas More Hospital Location: Cañon City, CO

Type: Contract / PRN evenings

Contract / Pay: $35.01 – $56.87/hour

Fast-paced ER role with evening shifts, ideal if you like acute care and want to keep your days free. You’ll handle a wide mix of emergencies in a small-hospital setting.

Employer: Maxim Healthcare

Location: Cañon City, CO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $35 – $38/visit

Provide one-on-one care to pediatric and/or adult patients in their homes. Weekly pay, health benefits, PTO, and a 401(k) make this a solid option if you prefer slower-paced, relationship-based care.

Provide one-on-one care to pediatric and/or adult patients in their homes. Weekly pay, health benefits, PTO, and a make this a solid option if you prefer slower-paced, relationship-based care. Apply by: Nov 26, 2026

Employer: Maxim Healthcare

Location: Cañon City, CO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $31 – $34/visit

Home health role for LPNs working with kids and/or adults in the community. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k) , plus weekly pay.

Home health role for LPNs working with kids and/or adults in the community. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, and , plus weekly pay. Apply by: Nov 26, 2026

Employer: Skyline Med Staff Therapy

Location: Canon City, CO

Type: Full-time travel contract (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days)

Full-time (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days) Pay: $1,756 per week (plus potential stipends)

Travel OT role in a skilled nursing facility with a top-rated travel agency. Good for therapists who want steady hours, day shifts, and travel benefits.

If something here looks close, click through, skim the details, and toss in an application—you can always decide later which offer feels right.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.