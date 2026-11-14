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Cañon City
🏥 Cañon City Healthcare Jobs With Multiple RN & Therapy Roles
3 days ago
Healthcare hiring is steady in Cañon City right now, with options both in the hospital and out in the community. If you’re a nurse or therapist, there are several ways to plug in and still enjoy that Royal Gorge lifestyle.
RN Med-Surg (PRN Days)
- Employer: CommonSpirit Health – St. Thomas More Hospital
- Location: Cañon City, CO
- Type: Contract / PRN days
- Pay: $35.01 – $56.87/hour
Work med-surg in a 25-bed critical access hospital serving Fremont County. Good fit if you like variety, close-knit teams, and flexible PRN scheduling.
RN Emergency Room (PRN Evenings)
- Employer: CommonSpirit Health – St. Thomas More Hospital
- Location: Cañon City, CO
- Type: Contract / PRN evenings
- Pay: $35.01 – $56.87/hour
Fast-paced ER role with evening shifts, ideal if you like acute care and want to keep your days free. You’ll handle a wide mix of emergencies in a small-hospital setting.
RN Homecare
- Employer: Maxim Healthcare
- Location: Cañon City, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $35 – $38/visit
Provide one-on-one care to pediatric and/or adult patients in their homes. Weekly pay, health benefits, PTO, and a 401(k) make this a solid option if you prefer slower-paced, relationship-based care.
- Apply by: Nov 26, 2026
LPN Homecare
- Employer: Maxim Healthcare
- Location: Cañon City, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $31 – $34/visit
Home health role for LPNs working with kids and/or adults in the community. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k), plus weekly pay.
- Apply by: Nov 26, 2026
Travel Occupational Therapist – SNF – $1,756/week
- Employer: Skyline Med Staff Therapy
- Location: Canon City, CO
- Type: Full-time travel contract (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days)
- Pay: $1,756 per week (plus potential stipends)
Travel OT role in a skilled nursing facility with a top-rated travel agency. Good for therapists who want steady hours, day shifts, and travel benefits.
If something here looks close, click through, skim the details, and toss in an application—you can always decide later which offer feels right.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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