📅 Awkward holiday photo session at Arapahoe Libraries

Make this year’s holiday photo one to remember with “Merry & Awkward: A Festive Photoshoot – Session 1.” Bring your family or friends and pose for a delightfully awkward holiday picture.

Photographers will be ready with a backdrop, retro props, and lots of thrifted clothing and accessories you can borrow, or you can wear your own outfit.

What to know:

Register for one spot per group – one registration covers your whole group.

– one registration covers your whole group. Each group gets one printed photo plus a digital copy sent to one email address .

plus a sent to . No pets allowed.

allowed. The library is open 9:00am–5:00pm on the day of the event.

Note: This particular session is marked “Registration full,” but keep an eye out for other sessions or similar events from the Arapahoe Libraries Events Team.