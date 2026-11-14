undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📅 Awkward holiday photo session at Arapahoe Libraries
📅 Awkward holiday photo session at Arapahoe Libraries
Make this year’s holiday photo one to remember with “Merry & Awkward: A Festive Photoshoot – Session 1.” Bring your family or friends and pose for a delightfully awkward holiday picture.
Photographers will be ready with a backdrop, retro props, and lots of thrifted clothing and accessories you can borrow, or you can wear your own outfit.
What to know:
- Register for one spot per group – one registration covers your whole group.
- Each group gets one printed photo plus a digital copy sent to one email address.
- No pets allowed.
- The library is open 9:00am–5:00pm on the day of the event.
Note: This particular session is marked “Registration full,” but keep an eye out for other sessions or similar events from the Arapahoe Libraries Events Team.
More Info: Merry & Awkward: A Festive Photoshoot Session 1 | ...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.