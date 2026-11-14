📅 Adult book talk: “Broken Country” at Basalt Library

📅 Book Talk: “Broken Country” at Basalt Library

Love book club vibes? This month’s Book Talk features “Broken Country” by Claire Leslie Hall, a Reese’s Book Club pick and New York Times bestseller.

Join a guided discussion (in English and Spanish description provided) about the story’s themes of first love, family secrets, and tough choices. The conversation will be facilitated by Mary Fox.

When: Wednesday, November 18, 2026, 5:30–6:30 PM

Where: Community Room, Basalt Regional Library

Who: Adults who enjoy books and reading

You don’t have to be an expert—just come ready to share what resonated with you in the book and hear others’ thoughts.