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Pitkin County

📅 Teen-led Book Thieves Club: November book pick

2 days ago
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📅 Teen-led book club: November pick announced

Book Thieves is a book club for teens, by teens. It meets monthly and includes snacks, good conversation, and a chance to help pick future books.

  • Who: Youth in grades 7–12
  • What: November’s book is The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn't A Guy At All by Sumiko Arai
    • It follows Aya, a stylish high schooler who loves rock music, and Mitsuki, her quiet classmate who secretly works at a CD shop. Aya falls for a “mysterious guy” at the shop, not realizing it’s actually Mitsuki.

For more details about meeting dates, times, and location, contact Lily Wymer at 970-429-1918 or [email protected].

More Info: Book Thieves Book Club | Pitkin County Library

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