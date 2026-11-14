📅 Teen-led Book Thieves Club: November book pick

📅 Teen-led book club: November pick announced

Book Thieves is a book club for teens, by teens. It meets monthly and includes snacks, good conversation, and a chance to help pick future books.

Who: Youth in grades 7–12

What: November’s book is The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn't A Guy At All by Sumiko Arai It follows Aya , a stylish high schooler who loves rock music, and Mitsuki , her quiet classmate who secretly works at a CD shop. Aya falls for a “mysterious guy” at the shop, not realizing it’s actually Mitsuki.



For more details about meeting dates, times, and location, contact Lily Wymer at 970-429-1918 or [email protected].