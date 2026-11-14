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🐶 Playful, Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Whitewater, CO
Looking for a four-legged friend in Whitewater, CO? These adoptable dogs at Mesa County Animal Services are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.
Margo
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult (about 3 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white markings
- Weight: 68.4 lbs
- Adoption Fee: $120
- Shelter: Mesa County Animal Services
- Phone: (970) 242-4646
Margo is a beautiful black-and-white pittie mix with a solid build and a sweet face. She’s an adult girl, so she’s past the tiny puppy stage but still young enough to enjoy walks, playtime, and learning new things with you.
👉 Meet Margo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jeri
- Breed: Border Collie mix
- Age: Young (about 1 year)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black and white
- Weight: 48.8 lbs
- Adoption Fee: $120
- Shelter: Mesa County Animal Services
- Phone: (970) 242-4646
Jeri is a striking black-and-white young Border Collie mix. At about a year old, she’s in that fun, active stage where she can be a great partner for hikes, runs, or games in the yard.
👉 Meet Jeri and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Larry
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Puppy (about 4 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Weight: 22.6 lbs
- Adoption Fee: $120
- Shelter: Mesa County Animal Services
- Phone: (970) 242-4646
Larry is a young black Lab mix pup with lots of growing to do. At just a few months old, he’s ready to learn all the basics and bond closely with his new family.
👉 Meet Larry and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Harry
- Breed: Terrier mix (medium)
- Age: Puppy (about 4 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white markings
- Weight: 22.2 lbs
- Adoption Fee: $120
- Shelter: Mesa County Animal Services
- Phone: (970) 242-4646
Harry is a medium-sized terrier mix puppy with a cute black-and-white coat. He’s young, growing, and ready for someone who can guide him through puppyhood with patience and love.
👉 Meet Harry and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Augie
- Breed: Australian Shepherd mix
- Age: Adult (about 4 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Merle black with red
- Weight: 44.6 lbs
- Adoption Fee: $120
- Shelter: Mesa County Animal Services
- Phone: (970) 242-4646
Augie is a handsome Aussie mix with a merle coat and red highlights. He’s an adult boy with a nice medium build, ready to join you on adventures or relax at home after a good walk.
👉 Meet Augie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rusty
- Breed: Australian Kelpie mix
- Age: Young (about 1.5 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown with white
- Weight: 41.4 lbs
- Adoption Fee: $120
- Shelter: Mesa County Animal Services
- Phone: (970) 242-4646
Rusty is a brown-and-white Kelpie mix with a lean, athletic build. As a young dog, he’s likely to enjoy staying active and having a job to do with his new people.
👉 Meet Rusty and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Margie
- Breed: Scottie (Scottish Terrier) mix
- Age: Young (about 1 year)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Chocolate
- Weight: 28.6 lbs
- Adoption Fee: $120
- Shelter: Mesa County Animal Services
- Phone: (970) 242-4646
Margie is a chocolate-colored young Scottie mix with a compact, sturdy frame. She’s at a great age to settle into a new home and learn routines with her family.
👉 Meet Margie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Whitewater, CO, consider visiting Mesa County Animal Services or giving them a call at (970) 242-4646 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help each pup find a loving home.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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