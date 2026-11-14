Looking for a four-legged friend in Whitewater, CO? These adoptable dogs at Mesa County Animal Services are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix

Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult (about 3 years )

Adult (about ) Gender: Female

Color: Black with white markings

Weight: 68.4 lbs

Adoption Fee: $120

Shelter: Mesa County Animal Services

Phone: (970) 242-4646

Margo is a beautiful black-and-white pittie mix with a solid build and a sweet face. She’s an adult girl, so she’s past the tiny puppy stage but still young enough to enjoy walks, playtime, and learning new things with you.

👉 Meet Margo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie mix

Border Collie mix Age: Young (about 1 year )

Young (about ) Gender: Female

Color: Black and white

Weight: 48.8 lbs

Adoption Fee: $120

Shelter: Mesa County Animal Services

Phone: (970) 242-4646

Jeri is a striking black-and-white young Border Collie mix. At about a year old, she’s in that fun, active stage where she can be a great partner for hikes, runs, or games in the yard.

👉 Meet Jeri and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Puppy (about 4 months )

Puppy (about ) Gender: Male

Color: Black

Weight: 22.6 lbs

Adoption Fee: $120

Shelter: Mesa County Animal Services

Phone: (970) 242-4646

Larry is a young black Lab mix pup with lots of growing to do. At just a few months old, he’s ready to learn all the basics and bond closely with his new family.

👉 Meet Larry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier mix (medium)

Terrier mix (medium) Age: Puppy (about 4 months )

Puppy (about ) Gender: Male

Color: Black with white markings

Weight: 22.2 lbs

Adoption Fee: $120

Shelter: Mesa County Animal Services

Phone: (970) 242-4646

Harry is a medium-sized terrier mix puppy with a cute black-and-white coat. He’s young, growing, and ready for someone who can guide him through puppyhood with patience and love.

👉 Meet Harry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd mix

Australian Shepherd mix Age: Adult (about 4 years )

Adult (about ) Gender: Male

Color: Merle black with red

Weight: 44.6 lbs

Adoption Fee: $120

Shelter: Mesa County Animal Services

Phone: (970) 242-4646

Augie is a handsome Aussie mix with a merle coat and red highlights. He’s an adult boy with a nice medium build, ready to join you on adventures or relax at home after a good walk.

👉 Meet Augie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Kelpie mix

Australian Kelpie mix Age: Young (about 1.5 years )

Young (about ) Gender: Male

Color: Brown with white

Weight: 41.4 lbs

Adoption Fee: $120

Shelter: Mesa County Animal Services

Phone: (970) 242-4646

Rusty is a brown-and-white Kelpie mix with a lean, athletic build. As a young dog, he’s likely to enjoy staying active and having a job to do with his new people.

👉 Meet Rusty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Scottie (Scottish Terrier) mix

Scottie (Scottish Terrier) mix Age: Young (about 1 year )

Young (about ) Gender: Female

Color: Chocolate

Weight: 28.6 lbs

Adoption Fee: $120

Shelter: Mesa County Animal Services

Phone: (970) 242-4646

Margie is a chocolate-colored young Scottie mix with a compact, sturdy frame. She’s at a great age to settle into a new home and learn routines with her family.

👉 Meet Margie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Whitewater, CO, consider visiting Mesa County Animal Services or giving them a call at (970) 242-4646 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help each pup find a loving home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.