The FFC8 Holly Jolly Volleyball Toy Drive will take place on Friday, November 20, 2026 at the Trojan Arena at Fountain-Fort Carson High School, with doors opening at 4:00 PM, first games at 5:00 PM, and the championship match at 7:00 PM. Teams from Fountain Police, Fountain Fire, the FFCHS student team, and District 8 school staff will compete in a holiday volleyball tournament where fans can also buy game handicaps to help their favorite team. Families can visit with Santa and the Grinch, enjoy holiday concessions, and kids can write letters to Santa, with all proceeds going to Fountain’s North Pole to support the community during the holiday season; admission is $5 or a new, unwrapped toy, and kids 10 and under get in free.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8