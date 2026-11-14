📢 Adams 14 juniors now taking PSAT/NMSQT for college chances

This fall, all 11th graders at Adams City High School and Lester Arnold High School were expected to take the PSAT/NMSQT. In 2023, only 23 students tested; this year, 321 juniors participated — about 94% of eligible students.

Because of this wider access:

227 students (about 71% of test takers) met the initial entry requirements for the National Merit Scholarship Program .

(about of test takers) met the for the . Their scores can now be considered for possible recognition and scholarships, with honors announced through the high schools in September 2027.

Families can use these scores to better understand academic strengths and plan for life after high school.

What families should do now: