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Commerce City
📢 Adams 14 juniors gain wider access to PSAT and scholarships
12 days ago
📢 Adams 14 juniors now taking PSAT/NMSQT for college chances
This fall, all 11th graders at Adams City High School and Lester Arnold High School were expected to take the PSAT/NMSQT. In 2023, only 23 students tested; this year, 321 juniors participated — about 94% of eligible students.
Because of this wider access:
- 227 students (about 71% of test takers) met the initial entry requirements for the National Merit Scholarship Program.
- Their scores can now be considered for possible recognition and scholarships, with honors announced through the high schools in September 2027.
Families can use these scores to better understand academic strengths and plan for life after high school.
What families should do now:
- Review your student’s PSAT/NMSQT score report together.
- Connect with their school counselor about college planning, scholarship opportunities, and getting ready for the spring SAT.
More Info: Adams 14 Opens New Doors to College and Scholarshi...
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