🚧 New traffic pattern coming to E. 96th Avenue

Starting the night of Sunday, Nov. 22, the E. 96th Avenue Widening Project will move into Phase III, the final planned traffic switch before the project wraps up.

Here’s what drivers should know:

Eastbound traffic : shifts to one lane on the south side of the new median.

: shifts to of the new median. Westbound traffic : shifts to one lane on the north side of the new median.

: shifts to of the new median. Left lanes : closed in both directions while crews finish the median.

: closed in while crews finish the median. The permanent traffic signal at Landmark will be turned on and the temporary signal removed.

This setup is expected to stay in place through Dec. 31 and until the project is complete.

If you drive this stretch, plan a little extra time, use caution, and follow all posted signs through the work zone. For more details and updates, visit c3gov.com/96th.