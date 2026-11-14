📢 Brentwood 8th grader named D6 Middle School Athlete of the Week

Hamett Mendoza, an 8th grader at Brentwood Middle School, has been recognized as a District 6 Middle School Athlete of the Week.

Hamett plays football and basketball, mainly at center and power forward, and recently scored 6 points against Salida del Sol.

Coaches from football, basketball, wrestling, soccer, and track describe Hamett as:

Always smiling with a positive attitude

Respectful, coachable , and hardworking

, and hardworking A leader by actions who shows up every day for both sports and class

Hamett says his main motivation is “the fun and my friends.” His goal this season is to reach 50 total points. He credits his brother Elvis as his role model and hopes to attend Greeley West High School, where his siblings have gone.