⚠️ RTD forms new committee to improve paratransit service

RTD has created a Paratransit Ad Hoc Committee to oversee a new, state‑required study of its paratransit services and to help shape an Accessible Transportation Service Plan.

The committee will:

Gather input from paratransit customers and people with disabilities

and Review how services like Access‑a‑Ride and Access‑on‑Demand are working

and are working Recommend policy and service improvements to the RTD Board

Under SB 26-150:

RTD must hire an independent third party by Dec. 31, 2026 to study paratransit

to study paratransit The study is due June 30, 2027

RTD must adopt and start carrying out an Accessible Transportation Service Plan by Dec. 31, 2027

The committee will meet publicly via Zoom at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18, and Dec. 9. RTD will post Zoom access details and future dates on its Board Meeting webpage.