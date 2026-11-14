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Local Authority
⚠️ RTD creates oversight committee for paratransit study
12 days ago
⚠️ RTD forms new committee to improve paratransit service
RTD has created a Paratransit Ad Hoc Committee to oversee a new, state‑required study of its paratransit services and to help shape an Accessible Transportation Service Plan.
The committee will:
- Gather input from paratransit customers and people with disabilities
- Review how services like Access‑a‑Ride and Access‑on‑Demand are working
- Recommend policy and service improvements to the RTD Board
Under SB 26-150:
- RTD must hire an independent third party by Dec. 31, 2026 to study paratransit
- The study is due June 30, 2027
- RTD must adopt and start carrying out an Accessible Transportation Service Plan by Dec. 31, 2027
The committee will meet publicly via Zoom at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18, and Dec. 9. RTD will post Zoom access details and future dates on its Board Meeting webpage.
More Info: RTD establishes committee to oversee state-require...
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