🚨 Federal report details failures in deadly Colorado wildfire

A new federal investigation explains how four firefighters died in the Snyder Fire on Colorado’s Western Slope on June 27, 2026.

The report says many problems came together:

Extreme fire behavior driven by long-term drought , high winds (up to 50 mph ), heat and very dry fuels

driven by long-term , high winds (up to ), heat and very dry fuels Aging, faulty radio equipment and software crashes in dispatch centers in Grand Junction, CO, and Moab, UT

and software crashes in dispatch centers in Understaffed dispatch centers , with many staff still in training

, with many staff still in training Confusion between agencies over who was tracking aircraft and resources

Periods with no aircraft watching the fire

watching the fire Fire crews on the ground not having a full picture of how fast the fire was growing

Five firefighters working the smaller Gore and Knowles fires were overtaken when the Snyder Fire suddenly blew up and raced more than 7 miles in about 3 hours, growing to 28,000 acres.

Four firefighters — Emily Barker, Nick Hutcherson, Nathan Matthews and Sydney Watson — died from the burnover. A fifth firefighter survived and is still recovering, officials said.