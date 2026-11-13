📢 Colorado expands accessible travel and disability funding

Colorado is being highlighted nationally for its work to make travel easier for people with disabilities.

Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera spoke at the 8th Annual TravelAbility Summit in Tampa, Florida, sharing how Colorado is building more accessible tourism and outdoor recreation. She also joined a panel on the Colorado Disability Funding Committee, which supports programs for Coloradans with disabilities.

Thanks to a change that sends $25 from every historic license plate to disability programs, the committee has now awarded more than $15 million in grants since 2017.

Colorado’s Accessible Travel Program, launched in 2024 with Wheel the World, gives destinations on-site accessibility assessments, staff training, and marketing help. There are now 10 destinations and 270+ sites with Accessibility Verified status across the state.

In 2025, 22% of travel parties visiting Colorado included someone who needed accessibility services, over 25% higher than the industry norm.