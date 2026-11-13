📅 Library events & opportunities around Colorado, Nov 13–Dec 3

Here’s a quick roundup of fun and useful happenings at Colorado libraries:

Community events (in person)

Rocky 150 reception – celebrate digitizing every issue of the Rocky Mountain News. Nov 14, 2:00 pm, Denver Public Library – Central, Gates Meeting Room .

– celebrate digitizing every issue of the Rocky Mountain News. . Mesa County Libraries Culture Fest – performances & cultural tables. Nov 14, 11:00 am–3:00 pm, Central Library .

– performances & cultural tables. . Millefiori Bead Making – teens & adults. Nov 14, 10:00 am, Delta Library .

– teens & adults. . Colorado Hebrew Chorale concert & author meet & greet – Nov 15, 1:00–3:00 pm, Belmar Library (Jefferson County) .

– . Sewing 101 – intro class. Nov 16, Glenwood Springs Branch (Garfield County Libraries) .

– intro class. . Safe Shopping During the Holidays – scam-avoidance class, registration required. Nov 17, Eaton Public Library (High Plains Library District) .

– scam-avoidance class, registration required. . Instrument Petting Zoo for young kids – Nov 18, 11:15 am, Belmar Library .

for young kids – . Mountainfilm For Locals short films – Nov 19, 4:30 pm, Lone Cone Library .

short films – . Canva Level 1: Holiday Cards – Nov 19, 3:45 pm, Anythink Wright Farms .

– . Star Party with Longmont Astronomical Society – Nov 19, 5:00 pm, Longmont Public Library .

with Longmont Astronomical Society – . Classical guitar concert (Peter Fletcher) – Nov 19, 6:30 pm, Library 21c (Pikes Peak Library District) .

– . Cat/Kitten Adoption Event – Nov 13, 2:00–4:00 pm, Ouray Library District.

Online learning (Colorado State Library)

Beyond the Prompt: The Librarian’s Role in AI Literacy – Dec 2, 2026, 4:00–5:00 pm .

– . Hidden Gems: Colorado Department of Military and Veterans Affairs – Dec 3, 2026, 11:00–11:45 am.

Looking for work in libraries? Check Library Jobline for roles like Assistant Director (Meeker Regional Library District), Studio Host (Anythink Libraries), and Patron Experience Associate (Jefferson County Public Library).

Libraries with stories to share can email Amy Hitchner at [email protected].