📅 Tech help over lunch: monthly at the library

Need a little help with your phone, tablet, email, or social media? The library’s Lunch n’ Learn is a monthly program that offers one-on-one assistance with personal technology.

Come on the third Wednesday of each month from 12:00–1:30pm in the Dunaway Community Room. Lunch is provided, and you’re encouraged to bring your questions, laptops, and devices.

You do not need to register or RSVP anymore—just drop in during the program time.