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Local Authority
📢 Mobile office hours for federal help at library Nov. 18
4 days ago
📢 Get help with federal agencies at local mobile office hours
Representative Brittany Pettersen’s team is holding mobile office hours at the West Custer County Library Community Room on Wednesday, November 18, from 2:00–4:00 p.m.
They can help you with:
- Passports
- IRS issues
- Veterans’ benefits
- Medicare
- Social Security
- Questions or problems with any federal agency
If you’d like to attend, please RSVP online at: https://pettersen.house.gov/forms/form/?ID=247
More Info: Representative Brittany Pettersen Mobile Office Ho...
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