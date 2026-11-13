📢 Get help with federal agencies at local mobile office hours

Representative Brittany Pettersen’s team is holding mobile office hours at the West Custer County Library Community Room on Wednesday, November 18, from 2:00–4:00 p.m.

They can help you with:

Passports

IRS issues

issues Veterans’ benefits

Medicare

Social Security

Questions or problems with any federal agency

If you’d like to attend, please RSVP online at: https://pettersen.house.gov/forms/form/?ID=247