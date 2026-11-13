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Woodland Park
📅 Free Craft & Cottage Holiday Market in Woodland Park
4 days ago
📅 Shop Local at the Craft & Cottage Holiday Market
Kick off your holiday shopping at the Craft and Cottage Holiday Market on Saturday, November 21, 2026, from 9 AM – 2 PM at the Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E Midland Ave, Woodland Park, CO 80866.
Browse unique, handcrafted gifts and one-of-a-kind items from local makers and small businesses. Admission is FREE.
You can:
- Find special Christmas gifts you won’t see in big-box stores
- Support local families and small business owners
- Enjoy raffle prizes throughout the day
If you’re planning holiday shopping, consider stopping here first to shop small, shop local, and keep your dollars in the community.
More Info: Calendar • Craft and Cottage Holiday Market
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