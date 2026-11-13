📅 Shop Local at the Craft & Cottage Holiday Market

Kick off your holiday shopping at the Craft and Cottage Holiday Market on Saturday, November 21, 2026, from 9 AM – 2 PM at the Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E Midland Ave, Woodland Park, CO 80866.

Browse unique, handcrafted gifts and one-of-a-kind items from local makers and small businesses. Admission is FREE.

You can:

Find special Christmas gifts you won’t see in big-box stores

Support local families and small business owners

Enjoy raffle prizes throughout the day

If you’re planning holiday shopping, consider stopping here first to shop small, shop local, and keep your dollars in the community.