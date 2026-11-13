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Woodland Park
📅 Wild West New Year’s Eve party with early bird tickets
4 days ago
📅 Wild West New Year’s Eve Party in Woodland Park
Ring in 2027 at “Midnight on Main Street: A Wild West New Year’s Eve Party” at the Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave, Woodland Park, CO 80863.
When:
- Thursday, December 31, 2026, starting at 7:00 PM and running into January 1, 2027
Tickets (Early Bird 11/15–11/30):
- Single ticket: $40
- Couple ticket: $70
Expect a Western-themed night with food, drinks, live entertainment, dancing, and a midnight countdown.
Grab your boots, invite some friends, and plan ahead to snag those early bird tickets from 11/15–11/30 for a fun way to close out the year.
More Info: Calendar • Midnight on Main Street: A Wild West Ne...
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