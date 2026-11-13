📅 Wild West New Year’s Eve Party in Woodland Park

Ring in 2027 at “Midnight on Main Street: A Wild West New Year’s Eve Party” at the Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave, Woodland Park, CO 80863.

When:

Thursday, December 31, 2026, starting at 7:00 PM and running into January 1, 2027

Tickets (Early Bird 11/15–11/30):

Single ticket: $40

Couple ticket: $70

Expect a Western-themed night with food, drinks, live entertainment, dancing, and a midnight countdown.

Grab your boots, invite some friends, and plan ahead to snag those early bird tickets from 11/15–11/30 for a fun way to close out the year.