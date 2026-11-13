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Education
💰 40 new affordable homes planned for D2 teachers
8 days ago
💰 Affordable housing community for D2 teachers and staff
Harrison School District 2 is partnering with We Fortify to build Wendy’s Village, a new affordable housing community designed for district teachers and staff.
The project will include 40 affordable homes where educators can have more stable housing, build community, and stay rooted in the neighborhoods they serve. The district says this should help with teacher stability and retention, which can benefit students, families, and the wider community.
You can:
- Watch video from the recent groundbreaking ceremony on the district’s site
- Visit www.wendysvillage.com to learn more about the project and find ways to support it
More Info: Building Wendy's Village: Affordable Housing For D...
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