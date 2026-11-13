💰 Affordable housing community for D2 teachers and staff

Harrison School District 2 is partnering with We Fortify to build Wendy’s Village, a new affordable housing community designed for district teachers and staff.

The project will include 40 affordable homes where educators can have more stable housing, build community, and stay rooted in the neighborhoods they serve. The district says this should help with teacher stability and retention, which can benefit students, families, and the wider community.

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