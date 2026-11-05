Veterans and seniors invited to three WPSD events

Woodland Park School District will host three community events at the Woodland Park Jr./Sr. High School and the District Office for veterans and senior citizens. Events include:

Veterans Day Assembly on November 11 at 1:30 PM at Woodland Park Jr./Sr. High School, 151 Panther Way ; guests should enter through the Commons and will be escorted to the Dickson Auditorium, with light refreshments after the assembly.

on at ; guests should enter through the Commons and will be escorted to the Dickson Auditorium, with light refreshments after the assembly. Community Connections with Veterans on November 18 at 10:00 AM at the District Office, 155 Panther Way , offering local veterans coffee, pastries, and conversation with district leaders.

on at the , offering local veterans coffee, pastries, and conversation with district leaders. Senior Citizens Brunch on December 2 at 10:00 AM at Woodland Park Jr./Sr. High School, 151 Panther Way, featuring brunch and performances by the Ladies Ensemble and Madrigals; for questions, contact Lindsey Prahl at lprahl@wpsdk12.org or 719-686-2000.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Woodland Park School District RE-2