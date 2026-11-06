📢 Monthly Colorado Mountain College advising at the library

Colorado Mountain College (CMC) will hold open hours at the library on the first Thursday of each month.

An academic advisor will be in the Hotpick Meeting Room – Main Level from 12:30pm to 1:30pm to:

Answer questions about CMC

Share English as a Second Language (ESL) resources

resources Share General Educational Development (GED) resources

If you’re thinking about classes, improving your English, or working toward a GED, this is a simple way to get one-on-one help.

For more information, contact Thae Dunn at [email protected].