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📢 Monthly Colorado Mountain College advising at the library
9 days ago
📢 Monthly Colorado Mountain College advising at the library
Colorado Mountain College (CMC) will hold open hours at the library on the first Thursday of each month.
An academic advisor will be in the Hotpick Meeting Room – Main Level from 12:30pm to 1:30pm to:
- Answer questions about CMC
- Share English as a Second Language (ESL) resources
- Share General Educational Development (GED) resources
If you’re thinking about classes, improving your English, or working toward a GED, this is a simple way to get one-on-one help.
For more information, contact Thae Dunn at [email protected].
More Info: Colorado Mountain College Open Hours | Pitkin Coun...
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