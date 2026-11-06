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Durango

Durango Continues Animas River Flood Cleanup

8 days ago
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Cleanup along the Animas River in Durango is ongoing after recent flooding, with water levels now receding and mud and debris being cleared by residents, volunteers, businesses, and first responders working together. Community members who want to join local flood recovery efforts can sign up to help at coresponds.org.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Durango Police

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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