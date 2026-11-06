🚨 Nov. 4 update: High river flows, CR 501 still closed

🚨 High river flows continue; County Road 501 still closed

Update from Pine River Irrigation District – evening of November 4, 2026:

County Road 501 is still closed.

The Pine (Los Pinos) River below Vallecito Reservoir is running high. A new measurement shows about 1,800 cfs in the river there, with the reservoir release estimated near 1,700 cfs .

below is running high. A new measurement shows about in the river there, with the reservoir release estimated near . This means the Ignacio gage may be closer to 2,000 cfs . USGS plans to measure there tomorrow to improve the data.

gage may be closer to . plans to measure there to improve the data. Flows at La Boca also came in higher than expected.

also came in higher than expected. The river has shifted course in places and sediment has affected some gages, so agencies are adjusting their instruments and forecasts.

The reservoir level is now flat and should start to slowly drop over the next day and then for many days as inflows from hillsides and creeks go down.

Officials say the trend is positive, but the river is still a hazard. Please use caution near the river and stay clear of closed areas like County Road 501.