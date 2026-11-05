Sex drive changes with age: what local doctors want you to know

💬 Understanding Changes in Your Sex Drive as You Age

As we get older, it’s very common for sex drive to change — for both men and women — and it doesn’t always mean something is wrong.

Doctors at Colorado Mountain Medical explain that:

Hormones (like testosterone, estrogen, thyroid, and cortisol) all play a role.

(like testosterone, estrogen, thyroid, and cortisol) all play a role. Stress , even when you feel you’re “handling it,” can raise cortisol and lower libido.

, even when you feel you’re “handling it,” can raise cortisol and lower libido. Poor sleep lowers testosterone and raises cortisol, which can drain energy and desire.

lowers testosterone and raises cortisol, which can drain energy and desire. Lifestyle habits matter: eating a balanced diet, limiting alcohol, exercising, keeping a healthy weight, and prioritizing good sleep all support sexual health.

matter: eating a balanced diet, limiting alcohol, exercising, keeping a healthy weight, and prioritizing good sleep all support sexual health. For women, libido often drops during perimenopause and menopause (average menopause age is 51) and can also be low postpartum while hormones shift and the body heals.

Experts encourage couples to talk openly about changes instead of avoiding the topic.

If a lower sex drive feels unusual to you or is affecting your relationship, local providers can:

Check hormone levels

Review medications and health conditions

Offer lifestyle changes, medications, or hormone replacement therapy (HRT)

Low libido and erectile dysfunction are both common and often very treatable.