📅 Wiggles and Words storytime for ages 3–5 every Thursday

📅 Weekly Wiggles and Words storytime for ages 3–5

Bring your little ones to Wiggles and Words every Thursday at 9:30am in the Children's Storytime Room at the library.

This energetic storytime mixes stories with movement and stretching. Kids can jump, stretch, dance, stomp, and get their sillies out while they listen to an engaging book.

It’s perfect for children ages 3–5 with a parent or caregiver who like to move, laugh, and learn together.

Space is limited and spots are given on a first come, first served basis, so it’s a good idea to arrive a bit early.