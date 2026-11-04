💰 Need help with winter heating bills? LEAP can help

💰 Help with winter heating bills through LEAP

If paying your heating bill is tough this winter, Colorado’s Low-income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP) may be able to help.

LEAP helps eligible households pay part of their winter heating costs, usually by sending a payment straight to your heating company. Some households may also get help repairing or replacing a broken main heating system.

Who can apply? Renters and homeowners in Colorado – including working families, seniors, and people living alone – who:

Pay heating costs (directly or through rent), and

Meet income and other LEAP rules.

2026–27 maximum monthly income before taxes:

1 person: $3,774

$3,774 2 people: $4,936

$4,936 3 people: $6,097

$6,097 4 people: $7,258 (Larger households have higher limits.)

How to apply (open now through April 30, 2027):

Online: cdhs.colorado.gov/LEAP (use the Colorado PEAK link)

(use the Colorado PEAK link) Phone: 1-866-HEAT-HELP (1-866-432-8435)

In person: Delta County Human Services, 320 W. 5th St., Delta Local questions: 970-874-2030



Have proof of household income and your latest heating bill or rent receipt ready. Share this with anyone who might need help staying warm.