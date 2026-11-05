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Colorado City
Colorado City Police hiring part-time dispatcher
5 days ago
The Colorado City Police Department is hiring a part-time Telecommunications Operator to help support officers serving Colorado City and Mitchell County. The position starts at $18.00 per hour, and more information is available by calling 325-728-5294. Applications are available online at www.coloradocitytexas.org.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Colorado City Texas Police Department
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