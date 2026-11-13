Colonial Heights has a steady flow of healthcare and wellness roles right now, from hands-on senior care to in-home therapy and fitness.

Below are several solid options if you want to work directly with people in our community.

Employer: SVETNESS

SVETNESS Location: Colonial Heights, VA (travel to client locations)

(travel to client locations) Employment type: Independent contractor

Independent contractor Pay: $25–$45 per completed session

This is a mobile, in-person training role where you visit clients in their homes, apartments, offices, or local parks. You pick your clients, set your service area and schedule, and keep full control over your training style while Svetness handles matching and admin.

Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care

Location: Colonial Heights, VA (senior living communities)

(senior living communities) Employment type: Part-time or Full-time

Pay: $68–$72 per point (base pay, depending on qualifications)

Provide home health OT visits for adult and geriatric clients, doing evaluations, treatment plans, and home safety checks so patients can stay independent at home. BAYADA offers weekly pay, mileage reimbursement, training and career tracks, plus PPE and strong infection-prevention support.

Employer: Dunlop House

Location: Colonial Heights, VA 23834

Employment type: Part-time, 11 PM–7 AM shift

Pay: $17.50–$19.50 per hour

Join a senior living community that focuses on resident wellbeing and dignity, with bonus opportunities and life insurance benefits. This is a good fit if you love serving seniors and want a steady overnight schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—local healthcare roles here tend to update fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.