Colonial Heights has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like working with metal, paint, and production lines.

Here are a few strong options in construction & skilled trades worth a look:

Employer: Hillphoenix (Dover Food Retail)

Hillphoenix (Dover Food Retail) Location: Colonial Heights, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00 – $26.00/hour

Repair and maintain equipment, structures, and fixtures using arc and gas welding tools. Good fit if you have basic welding experience, like problem-solving on the shop floor, and want steady full-time work with a large, established manufacturer.

Employer: Hillphoenix (Dover Food Retail)

Hillphoenix (Dover Food Retail) Location: South Chesterfield, VA (easy drive from Colonial Heights)

(easy drive from Colonial Heights) Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (3:00 pm – 11:30 pm)

Pay: $24.00 – $25.00/hour

MIG/TIG weld thin aluminum extrusions, cut and shape metal, and help build frames and structural parts. Great if you like later shifts, can read drawings and tape measures, and either know robotic welding or are ready to learn.

Employer: Dover Food Retail

Location: Colonial Heights, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $21.60/hour

Apply powder paint to refrigerated display case parts, do color changes, and keep the paint line running smoothly. Good for someone with manufacturing or powder-coating experience who doesn’t mind standing, lifting up to 50 lbs, and working in a busy production environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.