🚨 Arrest made in grand larceny at Dick’s Sporting Goods

Colonial Heights Police report that an arrest has been made in a grand larceny case that happened at Dick’s Sporting Goods on Monday, Nov. 9, 2026.

Police are still asking for help from the community. If you know anything about this incident, saw something that day, or have any related information, please call 804-731-5162.

Sharing even small details can help investigators close the case and keep local businesses and shoppers safer.