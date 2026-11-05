🏭 Several Manufacturing Jobs in Colonial Heights with Solid Hourly Pay

Colonial Heights has some strong hands-on roles right now, especially if you like building, leading teams, and keeping production lines running smoothly.

Employer: Gaylor Electric, Inc.

Gaylor Electric, Inc. Location: Colonial Heights, VA

Type: Volunteer (Supervisory/Leadership)

Salary: Not listed

Lead day-to-day work in a Production Innovation Center, focusing on safety, quality, and continuous improvement. You’ll coordinate production, track performance and financials, support logistics, and help develop interns and workforce programs—great for someone with 5+ years supervisory experience and a background in industrial/manufacturing management.

Employer: Hillphoenix (Dover Food Retail)

Location: Colonial Heights, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16.50–$18.50/hour (plus potential commissions)

Entry-level assembly role on a manufacturing line building food retail equipment. You’ll set up and run machines, install parts, move and pack materials, and check quality—good fit if you want to get into manufacturing with close supervision and clear, routine tasks.

Employer: Dover Food Retail (Hillphoenix / Anthony brands)

Location: Colonial Heights, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $24.00–$26.00/hour (plus potential commissions)

Lead an assembly line building refrigeration display cases and sub-assemblies. You’ll set up and troubleshoot equipment, guide daily line activities, train team members, and handle non-routine issues—ideal if you have strong hands-on assembly experience and want a step up into a lead role.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar openings listed nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.